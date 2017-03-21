News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hops Farm Releases Birds Eye View
The company's first project is under way with their first 10-Acres actively under construction. In addition, Fraser Valley Hop Farms is actively planing for an additional 20-Acres to total 30-Hops-Producing-
The image illustrates how the farm plans to divide each 10-Acre parcel of land from a total of 130 Available Acres.
"Hops use to thrive in the Valley, we're seeing both local and international cause a surge retail prices, which is great news for hops farmers. It's looking like the hops industry is coming back to B.C.," Blackwell said.
The latest project Fraser Valley Hop Farms Inc, is working on is the Seabird Island Band - A First Nations Band Located near Chowat Rd, Agassiz, BC. Which began the first 10-Acres mid-March 2017. Once complete, the facility will have about 10 acres of hops with ambitions to continue momentum for an additional 20 acres following the initial acreage.
Right now, it costs about $25,000 an acre to build a farm for hops, and far less an acre to manage / maintain the crop on an annual basis. Exact maintenance costs can be provided upon request.
"After the hops fully mature, Fraser Valley Hop Farms Inc is expected to be earning a substantial gross revenue per acre,". "Those interested in reviewing our Feasibility Study and internal documents are encouraged to make contact with us to sign an industry standard NDA (Non-Disclosure-
While the average cost-per-pound of hops hovered at an average of $15USD-Per-Pound, we've seen average prices rise to an overall average of 19USD-Per-Pound. This increase goes hand-in-hand with the increase of breweries / craft breweries both local and international.
John Jenkinson is tasked with most responsibilities required on the hops farm, as he's taken the position of Farming Operations Manager.
"This area has ideal PH levels for hops agriculture to thrive. Local farming is giving a huge boost to the Canadian economy, and I think it's important to keep that alive," Jenkinson said.
The farm's website has been receiving consistent inquiries from interested buyers both bulk and small orders. It's very possible we'll be sold out commercially for many of the hop varieties. The first 10 Acres are expected to be completed by this next summer of 2017. https://fraservalleyhopfarms.com/
Alex Blackwell (http://blackwellcapitalcorp.ca ) says, "with the way breweries are popping up, the demand for local hops will continue to grow."
"Thirty acres doesn't appear to be enough to satisfy three to four breweries, expanding our production along side Chilliwack Hop Farms is paramount during 2017 – 2020. As far as production, we have a long way to go," Alex Blackwell said.
Contact
Alex Blackwell
***@blackwellcapitalcorp.ca
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse