Gene Simmons Seeks Opening Act For Wizard World's April 8 Concert At The Pageant

Local Musicians/Groups Can Submit Video Links By April 3 to Enter
 
 
ST. LOUIS - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- It's the chance of a lifetime for musicians all across Greater St. Louis, as famed Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gene Simmons and Wizard World seek an outstanding local band to open for "Wizard World: An Evening with Gene Simmons and His Band," Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m. The concert will take place at The Pageant (6161 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis), and will be held in conjunction with Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis taking place that weekend at America's Center.

Area bands must submit video links to openingact@wizardworld.com, specifying "St. Louis Opening Act" in the subject line, by April 3 for consideration. Simmons will select one group from among the entrants to perform before his show on April 8.

The winner will be announced live on the KSHE radio station by Gene at 2:30 p.m. CT on April 7, the day before the show, and notified by email and/or telephone. The winner will also be posted on the Pageant website and on social media channels.

The winning band should arrive at 6 p.m. on the 8th for soundcheck. They will be provided a dressing room and will likely take the stage at 8:30 p.m. The band will be introduced on stage by Gene. Each band member will be invited to bring two guests at no charge.

"There is so much talent in St. Louis and this is a great opportunity for regional musicians to be a part of a great event and showcase their talent at a classic venue," said Simmons, who will also appear at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. "I'm looking forward to seeing some talented and enthusiastic bands to choose from for what will be a historic night."

Rules:

The winning bands must be able to perform a set of a minimum of 35 minutes.

The winning band must follow direction of event staff, and be professional at at all times.

The decision of Gene Simmons and Wizard World Management is final.

Doors open for "Wizard World Comic Con: An Evening with Gene Simmons and his band" at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Tickets start at $30, with VIP and meet-and-greet packages available. Tickets are available at http://www.thepageant.com.

Fans can also visit http://www.wizardworld.com for tickets and for information about Simmons' appearance at Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis, April 7-8.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fourth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, St. Louis show hours are Friday, April 7, 3-9 p.m.; Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, April 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Comic Con St. Louis is also the place for cosplay, with fans of every genre showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World St. Louis, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/st-louis.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
