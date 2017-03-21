 
March 2017





Women's Bible Study Expo for Bible Study Leaders & Enthusiasts

Bible Study leaders and attendees from around the world are invited to enjoy the 9th Annual Online Bible Study Expo featuring twelve Women's Bible Study book authors.
 
 
Spread the Word
LAS VEGAS - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Women's Bible Study leaders and enthusiasts from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia,Argentina, and countries in between are registered to attend the 9th Annual Bible Study Expo featuring 12 Women's Bible Study book authors.

The expo originated in 2009, after numerous Bible Study leaders expressed frustration at having to spend so much time and money ordering and reviewing new Bible Study books for their groups.

Expo hostess, Marnie Swedberg, founded the annual even to provide a simple, free, online, "anytime-you-have time" solution. It provides the opportunity for Bible study leaders and enthusiasts to meet the authors of the most recently released Bible Study books, all at once, at no charge.

During the expo, each author shares the story behind her book and reviews details like how many weeks the study will take, how much at-home prep-time is required, and the ideal audience. The three-hour, online webinar also features Bible Study book and CD give-aways every 15 minutes.

This years' guest authors include:

  - Sharon Jaynes with her 20th book, Take Hold of the Faith You Long For.
  - Debbie Potts with her new release, Making Peace with Prickly People.
  - Suzanne Eller, with her 8th book, Come with Me!
  - Kristi Grisby, with her new book, Fill Me Up.
  - Kathy Howard, presenting her 7th book, Lavish Grace.
  - Janet McHenry, sharing her 20th book, Training for Success.
  - Lindsey Bell, with her new book, Unbeaten.
  - Shannon Popkin, with her first book, Control Girl.
  - Cathy McIntosh, presenting her book, Victorious.
  - Sherry Poundstone, with her new study, Becoming a Woman of Power with God.
  - Corey Brown, with her first book, A Thirst for More.
  - Liz Curtis Higgs, with her 35th book, 31 Verses to Write on Your Heart.

Marnie Swedberg has been hosting the expo for nine years and says, "This is an awesome group of authors and books. Bible Study leaders and readers will want to be sure to register early for the chance to win books, and also to listen in to as many interviews as possible."

The Bible Study Expo is 100% free, online, and open to the public. Anyone may attend live, or listen to the interviews afterward.

"The Expo provides a chance to preview books from the comfort of your home, wherever that is, with zero financial investment," says Swedberg. "The beauty of the expo is that it's accessible by anyone who has an internet connection, so is attended by women from all over the world."

Prize drawings occur every 15 minutes throughout the expo, and you need not be present to win. Registration is now open and is free to the public. Visit http://www.BibleStudyExpo.com today.

