Saudi Arabia and the UAE Are The Top Countries To Be Targeted For Armored Vehicles
The Defence IQ Armored Vehicles Market Report provides a detailed analysis of why Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the top countries to be targeted for armored vehicles for the coming years.
The Defence IQ Armored Vehicles Market Report 2017 provides a detailed analysis of why Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the top countries to be targeted for armored vehicles for the coming years. The Middle-East accounts for over 15.8 percent of the world fleet (23,511), with active procurement programmes in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and increased spending on armored vehicles forecast until at least the end of the decade. The advanced armored vehicles are of vital importance for Saudi Arabia, which is the second biggest arms importer in the world (after India), so armored vehicles are required for the security of the military personnel and supplying the arms to the army men.
A senior official of Aurum Security stated, "Being a leading manufacturer of Certified Advanced Armored Vehicles, we welcome the Defence IQ Armoured Vehicles Market Report 2017 and believe that our Armored Toyota Land Cruiser 200 and Lexus LX 570 are perfect for army personnel and civilians, respectively."He further added, "Keeping the demands of the market in mind, we are working hard day and night to equip all our armored vehicles with the latest technology to ensure high level protection of civilians, and fast & secure transportation in war and combat zones."
Protecting our soldiers and civilians remains the highest priority of armored vehicle manufacturers. This is the reason behind the continued growth in the demand for advanced armored vehicles from the international market, both for new capability and to replace some aging fleets.
For more information about armored civilian and military vehicles designed & manufactured by German-based Aurum Security, please visit http://www.aurum-
ABOUT AURUM SECURITY
Based in West Germany, Aurum Security is specializing in design and manufacturing of highly protected vehicles. The Lloyds certified ISO 9000 company is engaged in R&D, design, prototyping and manufacturing of protection systems and armored military and civilian vehicles. From the overall designs of the vehicle to the minute details of the interiors, they strive to provide quality in every aspect of what they do. Producer of the most protected armored civilian vehicles in the world all the vehicles has passed certification at iABG, Germany, on the ballistic level VPAM 10, which is the highest level for civilian vehicles. With access to all the latest developments, they develop armor components as light as possible with the lowest possible costs.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address:
Aurum Security GmbH
Falkensteiner Str. 77
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Media Contact:
Phone: +49 69 348 77967
Fax: +49 69 348 77969
Е-mail: info@aurum-security.de
Website: http://www.aurum-
