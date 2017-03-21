News By Tag
Bacteria, deadwood and climate change
"The wealth of microorganisms we found in deadwood was astounding", says the microbiologist Judith Ascher-Jenull. It has long been known that soil contains a great amount of such microorganisms. When it comes to deadwood slowly decomposing on forest soil, researchers had previously assumed that its decay was mainly driven by fungi.
Investigating microbial communities
It is well known that forests play an important carbon sink role and thus occupy an eminent position in the context of global climate change. Carbon is not only stored by trees, but also by the forest floor. Many aspects of the carbon cycle are, however, still largely obscure.
"We want to understand the system", notes Insam. Why this is important is clear: "Forests are part of the global carbon pools which can be either bound in the soil or in biomass or out there in the atmosphere. The question that arises is how does climate change impact the decay of wood", the microbiologist elucidates further.
Temperature as a driving factor
"The assumption was", Ascher-Jenull goes on to explain, "that fungi had a priori an advantage when it comes to wood decay. We have now been able to demonstrate that nitrogen-fixing bacteria are active in deadwood and feed nitrogen to the fungi." This has an immediate impact on the decaying of the wood and the storage of carbon. The fungi are driven, as it were, to top performance through the boost from the bacteria.
More global conclusions will be possible only on the basis of a meta-study including the results from Val di Rabbi, the Apennines and other research projects.
For the time being the project has furnished the insight that deadwood in a forest is not merely essential for insect life, but probably plays a much more vital role in the composition of forest floors and their functioning as carbon sinks. – Which is the reason why it should be allowed to remain in the forest.
