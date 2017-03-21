 
Sonitrol Great Lakes staffer scores national award

 
 
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Karen DeVault, executive assistant at Sonitrol Great Lakes, (http://www.sonitrolverified.com/) has been named a winner of Sonitrol's National Achievement Awards competition.

DeVault, a three-time winner of the award, will be honored later this year at the annual Sonitrol National Dealers Association Convention and Awards Banquet in San Francisco.

The National Achievement Awards chooses winners based on a series of job performance-related examinations.

Visit www.sonitrolverified.com to learn more about Sonitrol Video and Audio Verification technology and its product and service offerings.

About Sonitrol Great Lakes:As one of the nation's largest commercial security companies, Sonitrol offers integrated security solutions, featuring a unique verified audio detection technology. Sonitrol provides businesses with a single source of state-of-the-art alarms for verified audio and video intrusion, as well as video surveillance, access control and fire detection, all backed with professional monitoring by experienced, trained personnel. Sonitrol Great Lakes' regional headquarters and state-of-the-art monitoring center are located in Grand Blanc, Mich. For more information, go to www.sonitrolverified.com .
Sonitrol Great Lakes
Click to Share