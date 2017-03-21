News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sonitrol Great Lakes staffer scores national award
DeVault, a three-time winner of the award, will be honored later this year at the annual Sonitrol National Dealers Association Convention and Awards Banquet in San Francisco.
The National Achievement Awards chooses winners based on a series of job performance-
Visit www.sonitrolverified.com to learn more about Sonitrol Video and Audio Verification technology and its product and service offerings.
About Sonitrol Great Lakes:As one of the nation's largest commercial security companies, Sonitrol offers integrated security solutions, featuring a unique verified audio detection technology. Sonitrol provides businesses with a single source of state-of-the-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse