TrailMark Honored at Laurel Awards
TrailMark was recognized with a Laurel Award for Best Billboard – Live Life Connected at TrailMark.
"We are honored to receive recognition for successfully communicating TrailMark's spectacular natural surroundings, outdoor-inspired amenities and healthy-living style neighborhoods through our marketing and advertising efforts," said GreenPointe Communities Marketing Director Gaynelle James. "TrailMark offers the healthy lifestyle families are seeking. We appreciate the accolade from our industry peers and we hope it will encourage everyone to visit our community and learn more about living at TrailMark."
At TrailMark, life is all about experiences, connections and enjoying nature. These moments capture the magic of life at TrailMark, a different kind of community that puts nature, healthy living and adventure front and center.
TrailMark's Live Life Connected billboard campaign showcases these important moments with a twist – linking the many ways our busy lives keep us connected through technology to how the TrailMark lifestyle also keeps us connected, but connected to nature and to each other. Viewers are driven to the community's website address, where they can learn more about the community, amenities, location and homebuilders.
About TrailMark
TrailMark is a new master-planned residential community in northern St. Johns County that has been designed to spark discovery and enjoyment of its relaxed setting.
The community has been carefully planned around its natural environment and TrailMark's amenities have been thoughtfully designed to enhance the community experience, such as trails that connect residents with their neighborhood and kayak launch to Six Mile Creek. The amenity center and Camp House, a lakeside pavilion, are destinations within the community and gateways to friendships.
With impressive oak tree hammocks, lakes, winding waterways and trails, TrailMark offers a recreation-rich lifestyle and a variety of single-family homes by David Weekley Homes, D.R. Horton, Landon Homes and Providence Homes. New homes are priced from the mid $200,000s. TrailMark is located within the highly rated St. Johns County School District. A new elementary school adjacent to TrailMark will be ready to welcome students when it opens for the 2017-18 school year. The community's proximity to Interstate 95, Jacksonville and St. Augustine offers residents easy access to entertainment, shopping, dining, employment centers and more. TrailMark is zoned within the top-rated St. Johns County School District.
TrailMark is located at 805 TrailMark Drive in St. Augustine. To visit TrailMark from Interstate 95, take exit #323/International Golf Parkway southwest towards World Golf Village and travel approximately 2.2 miles. Continue past the intersection at State Road 16 (where International Golf Parkway becomes Pacetti Road) and proceed approximately 2.6 miles to TrailMark on the right.
For more information, visit www.TrailMarkLiving.com.
