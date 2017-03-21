How to install MS office in windows 10- Get Quick steps

MS office provides different services to the users which are helpful for them to manage their official work.

-- MS office provides different services to the users which are helpful for them to manage their official work. It includes working on word to create the documents, excel which helps to create data, PowerPoint to create presentation and many more services which are helpful for the users in their work.MS office is very much required for the users on their system. For this users need to install it on their system. In order to get the MS office on windows 10, users need to go through the given steps· Go to the msoffice webpage· Select the sign in option to sign in to the account· Choose the option of install office· Select the option of save, run, setup or save depending upon the browser· For installing it on mac, open finder then go to downloads and double click on the installed fileUsers are required to be sign in to their Microsoft account and if they are not then they should do it by that only. Users need to create the account if they do not have a Microsoft account.After accepting the license agreement, open the office application which you want to open for your use.If there happens to be any issue with installation of MS office on windows 10 then users can immediately contact the technical support team of the MS office which will help them to get the assured solution for their issues and let them continue their work easily on the office products. Users can go to the support page where they will get most of the solution for the issues they face while working with the office application. Users can also call on the support phone number and interact with the experts to get the solution for their issues.recommended by