Tom Brady Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for February 2017

-- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of February 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Brady based on his Super Bowl MVP performance in which he threw for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Patriots to an improbable, 34-28 come-from-behind victory in overtime versus the Atlanta Falcons.Other finalists for the month of February in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball), James White (football), Kurt Busch (auto racing), Deontay Wilder (boxing), Jordan Spieth (golf), Braden Holtby (hockey), Brad Marchand (hockey) Rickie Fowler (golf) and Romed Baumann (skiing).His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of February 2017 recognizes Tom Brady as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the second candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Serena Williams.To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.HickokBelt.com.News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.