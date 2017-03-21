News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tom Brady Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for February 2017
Tom Brady selected on his Super Bowl MVP performance - Brady threw for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns - Led Patriots to a 34-28 come from behind victory in overtime vs the Atlanta Falcons
Other finalists for the month of February in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball)
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of February 2017 recognizes Tom Brady as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the second candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Serena Williams.
To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.HickokBelt.com.
News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.
Contact
Tony Liccione, representative, Liccione Ent.
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse