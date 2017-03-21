 
News By Tag
* @hickokbelt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Tom Brady Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for February 2017

Tom Brady selected on his Super Bowl MVP performance - Brady threw for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns - Led Patriots to a 34-28 come from behind victory in overtime vs the Atlanta Falcons
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of February 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Brady based on his Super Bowl MVP performance in which he threw for a record 466 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Patriots to an improbable, 34-28 come-from-behind victory in overtime versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Other finalists for the month of February in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Russell Westbrook (basketball), James White (football), Kurt Busch (auto racing), Deontay Wilder (boxing), Jordan Spieth (golf), Braden Holtby (hockey), Brad Marchand (hockey) Rickie Fowler (golf) and Romed Baumann (skiing).

His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of February 2017 recognizes Tom Brady as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the second candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Serena Williams.

To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.HickokBelt.com.

News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.

Contact
Tony Liccione, representative, Liccione Ent.
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:@hickokbelt
Industry:Sports
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liccione Enterprises, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share