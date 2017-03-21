 
Industry News





London to Host 21st Maritime HR & Crew Management Summit

ACI is pleased to announce that its 21st Maritime HR & Crew Management Conference will take place in London on the 18th & 19th of October 2017.
 
 
LONDON - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The 21st Maritime HR & Crew Management will focus on how shipping companies have successfully coped with the increasing demands of regulations and technology on the modern seafarer's skill set. Crew competence has never been more highly valued and in today's climate making sure valuable crew are retained is an absolute priority. Join us in London to learn more of how ship operators are meeting this challenge.

Key Topics Include:

•Regulatory Updates & Requirements

•Crew Competence & Attitude

•Sourcing, Leadership & Retention of Crew

•Insurance Challenges connected to Seafarers

•Cross Training of Seafarers on Various Types of Vessels

•Challenges of Seafarer Travel

•Crew Education & Difference

•Cohesion Between Ship & Shore

•Technology in HR & Crew Development

Stay tuned for speakers to be announced shortly. In the meantime don't forget to register to attend with our early bird rates and save on your booking fee.

ACI's meetings are strictly end-user focussed … Delegates will be drawn from the Shipping Operators including VP's, Directors and Managers of: HR, Crew & Personnel, HSEQ, Manning and Training. Also present will be the relevant authorities involved in the development and training of crew.

Event Website: http://www.wplgroup.com/aci/event/maritime-hr-crew-manage...

For more information and priority registration, please contact, Mohammad Ahsan on +44 (0) 203 141 0606 or email: mahsan@acieu.net

Mohammad Ahsan
+442031410606
***@acieu.net
Source:ACI
Email:***@acieu.net Email Verified
