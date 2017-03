London to Host 21st Maritime HR & Crew Management Summit

ACI is pleased to announce that its 21st Maritime HR & Crew Management Conference will take place in London on the 18th & 19th of October 2017.

Mohammad Ahsan

+442031410606

***@acieu.net Mohammad Ahsan+442031410606

The conference will focus on how shipping companies have successfully coped with the increasing demands of regulations and technology on the modern seafarer's skill set. Crew competence has never been more highly valued and in today's climate making sure valuable crew are retained is an absolute priority. Join us in London to learn more of how ship operators are meeting this challenge.

Topics include:
• Regulatory Updates & Requirements
• Crew Competence & Attitude
• Sourcing, Leadership & Retention of Crew
• Insurance Challenges connected to Seafarers
• Cross Training of Seafarers on Various Types of Vessels
• Challenges of Seafarer Travel
• Crew Education & Difference
• Cohesion Between Ship & Shore
• Technology in HR & Crew Development

ACI's meetings are strictly end-user focussed … Delegates will be drawn from the Shipping Operators including VP's, Directors and Managers of: HR, Crew & Personnel, HSEQ, Manning and Training. Also present will be the relevant authorities involved in the development and training of crew.