Etech to Exhibit and Present Workshop on Transforming CX with AI at CCW 2017

-- Etech Global Services will exhibit at the 18th Annual Call Center Week (CCW) Conference and Expo, June 26 – June 30 in Las Vegas. Etech's Executive Vice President, Jim Iyoob, and Chief Operating Officer, Kaylene Eckels will also be facilitating a workshop on transforming the customer experience (CX) with Artificial Intelligence (AI).Etech is excited to participate every year in the annual CCW event to network with the call center community. This year CCW's goal is to move each part participant from inspiration to actualization through conferences and workshops with industry leaders.As an annual exhibitor at CCW, Etech's experienced team will share success stories in the areas of call center operations, call center quality monitoring, the use of speech analytics and how Artificial Intelligence can play a big role in call center transformation. Visitors will have the opportunity to share their challenges with Etech experts and learn about customized solutions that will help enhance CX and improve sales revenue.Etech will also present an informative workshop on the integration of AI in call centers and how it can help businesses gain insights to identify the hidden opportunities that allow them to offer superior customer experiences at all levels of call center operations. Etech will talk about how AI is a natural fit for contact centers for turning massive amounts of unstructured data into actionable, structured feedback. The workshop "Artificial intelligence and Predictive Analytics for Personalized CX" is scheduled for June 27 from 8 AM – 11 AM."Every interaction is unique and there is lot to learn from the call center community. Etech's team is excited again to be part of CCW 2017. Our motto is to share our learned experiences and offer solutions that bring desired results for the businesses" said Etech's President Matt Rocco.Etech Global Services is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions for many of the world's most trusted brands. They trust Etech with their most precious assets – their customers. Why? Because Etech's commitment to continuous improvement, next generation technology, and empowering people results in a solution that drives customer experience and reduces effort. Voice, quality monitoring, chat, social media, and email, Etech is here to communicate with your customers when and how they choose.Etech believes in making a remarkable difference for you and your customers. Etech's industry-leading technology services, like Etech Monitoring Solutions (EMS) division, provide you with analytics and insights into your customer interactions. Etech's services enable you to enhance customer experience, increase sales results, meet all corporate governance requirements, and obtain a competitive edge over your competition allowing you to increase market share.