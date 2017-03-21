Health Clinic Donation Campaign Goes From Tarek Obaid

The philanthropy of Tarek Obaid CEO of Petrosaudi International.

-- The oil company Petrosaudi International founded and managed by its CEO Tarek Obaid started a donation campaign to support medical sphere. The campaign is lead under the name of his family and is focused on the better quality medical treatment for individuals suffering from bodily deformities.Mayo Clinic is the one to receive not only the money, but the support and proper facilities as well. The donation given by Tarek Obaid helps to offer the best conditions for the high quality specialists. Health care specialists can lift up their practical skills in different spheres using innovative equipment and consult their colleagues from all over the world. Nowadays the clinic can offer you the complex surgery services, effective epilepsy therapy.Its specialists are working under the new ways of both surgical and non-surgical interventions in case of breast cancer.Students are offered the up to date training information, consultation and practical work. The clinic rises up its own highly professional staff for future goals and breakthrough in medicine. Mayo Clinic offers an education in its own College of Medicine and Science, High School of Biomedical Science, School of Continious Professional Education and others. Anyone can find all directions to receive a high quality level of knowledge in medical sphere.Private support and donations is the force that leads the science in many fields. In medical sphere it also helps to invent the revolutionary new and more effective ways to recover and support the healthy life.