Westpoint hosts Avian Influenza webinar

Westpoint Farm Vets ran a free group discussion webinar for small flock keepers last month in conjunction with Minster Poultry Vets.
 
 
Cleanhousing
HORSHAM, England - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The webinar covered how Avian Influenza spreads, why compliance to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) housing order is so important, the health considerations to be aware of whilst keeping birds inside and other notifiable diseases that birds are vulnerable to.

The webinar was a huge success with over 150 poultry keepers registering for the event. The feedback was very positive and there was demand for practical workshops in order to prevent future outbreaks and to increase knowledge of what to do if this situation occurs again.

Westpoint have produced a question and answer session as a result of the webinar which is available on www.westpointfarmvets.co.uk. Questions ranged from "what real impact on disease spread does housing of small numbers actually have?" to "are ducks and geese likely to be just carriers or do they also suffer from the disease?" – find all the answers on the website. There is also a link to the webinar recording and slide presentation.

If you require any veterinary advice please email info@westpointfarmvets.co.uk. Follow Westpoint Farm Vets on Facebook for the latest updates.

About Westpoint

Westpoint Farm Vets is a 100% farm animal practice and has practices nationwide and our aim is to provide the highest level of specialist farm veterinary service to keepers of food producing animals. We have a dedicated team of farm vets working in partnership with farmers offering our clients a range of benefits that will have a direct and positive impact on the profitability and efficiency of their farm, and the health and welfare of their animals.

National strengths | Local service

