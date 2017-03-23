GoDoct Launch– An initiative by Bhargava Phytolab

Introducing India's First Homoeopathic Doctors ' Search Portal

Contact

Meenakshi Pandey

9811281920

***@bhargavaphytolab.com Meenakshi Pandey9811281920

End

--24March 2017:Many people get misguided with inappropriate information from the nearest clinic & pharmacy. So, to ensure your peace of mind Bhargava Phytolab; the most reputed homoeopathic company extended their service as GoDoct, India's first homeopathic doctors 'search portal. It is a reliable place to sort out all your medical problems for searching the best homoeopathic doctor nearest you. We strive to offer a service that is helpful both for healthcare experts and patients.For patients looking for a periodical consultation, consulting with a doctor online is a great choice. Understanding this we are launching our website GoDoct.com; a place where anyone can enjoy consultation and also get various health tips. GoDoct is the best way to seek medical help. To make itseamless and smooth, GoDoct ensure easy access to doctors forbillion people, creating an experience that is truly magical forboth healthcare experts and patients.GoDoct is Well-designed portal for doctors with best features for case discussions and getting appointments from patients.This online portal gives you a list of reliable doctors, information about their clinics. You can now easily find a doctor in your locality in just few mouse clicks. You may explore the site from the comfort of your couch and select the best doctor in your neighbourhood. You get a chance to get all your health queries clarified online.GoDoct gives you the chance of in-person communication with doctors. Not only you get doctors from all specialities, but also you can check the patient's feedback about them before booking an appointment. The information about your health from healthcare experts keeps you healthy.Effectual doctor-patient communication helps in building a beneficial doctor-patient relationship, which is the heart and art of medicine. GoDoct gives their best to make this communication process smooth and easy. The company guarantees that doctors save time and increase practice with easiness. The portal gives the patients an opportunity to share their problems and express their thankfulness as well. The practice increases the reputation of the doctors in the medical fraternity and online community.Currently we are working to make this relationship between doctors and patients technically stronger and hassle free. As one of the leading companies, we love to crack a range of problems and take new challenges and mallet them in no time. The main intend of GoDoct is not only create a greater health care portal, but also to create an environment that our employees respect.We are committed to make doctor-patient relationship a smooth one. We constantly go all-out to find out how we maintain gain appropriate skills and knowledge to deliver the best patient care.Don't struggle for better health;just register with us! Bhargava Phytolab is launching GoDoct allowing you to correspond with doctors from diverse specialties using your mobile handset too.