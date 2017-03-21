 
Industry News





Homes4Vets Get's Their First $100 Donation

XcalibR Real Estate Development plans to build safe affordable homes dome home communities for Veterans has received the first $100 donation in support of the project.
 
 
#LowCostHomes4Vets
#LowCostHomes4Vets
 
EDGEWATER, Fla. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- "The first few donations and investors are the hardest to get," stated Bruce Barbre (aka Bruce Goldwell, Author), Founder of XcalibR Real Estate Development. "Those people who put their money up first lead the way for others to follow.  With this first insertion of money, I believe others will begin to open their wallets to help us in providing safe cost effective homes for Veterans."

Mr. Barbre has created a Crowdfunding page to raise money via donations and/or short-term loans by investors. Joe Schimer of Danbury, CT. has led the way with a $100 donation in support of the #LowCostHomes4Vets venture.  Joe is a friend of Chris Salem, a supporter of Bruce's dream, who shared the GoFundMe campaign link with this comment.

"My friend Bruce is a true saint standing up for our Veterans. He is looking to raise a small amount to get this project off the ground to provide low cost homes for our veterans. Please support our veterans and what Bruce is doing to make our world a better place."

Chris Salem is a Senior Sales Executive, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author, Change Facilitator, Connector, and Wellness Advocate. Bruce and Chris met at a CEOSpace business forum in Orlando where Chris committed to help scout for investors for the #LowCostHomes4Vets projects.

Excerpt from the GoFundMe campaign. "I am creating a development company to build dome home communities and will be able to rubber stamp them anywhere in the USA.  Each community will include a community center with a recreation room, entertainment room, exercise room, community kitchen, and other resources that Veterans were familiar with during their time in service.  For more information about this venture see www.XcalibRdev.com/." -  Bruce Barbre

To support the #LowCostHomes4Vets project visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/Home4Vets

#LowCostHomes4Vets supporters:

Christopher Salem, America's Prosperneur ™ - Change Agent dedicated to assisting others to free them from physical & financial pain by resolving the root cause: www.facebook.com/christophersalemprofessional/

Wendy Hatton, Business Advisor, CEO & Founder at WHi Consulting and CEO at Accelerated Learning Systems. www.whiconsulting.com/

