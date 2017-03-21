News By Tag
Homes4Vets Get's Their First $100 Donation
XcalibR Real Estate Development plans to build safe affordable homes dome home communities for Veterans has received the first $100 donation in support of the project.
Mr. Barbre has created a Crowdfunding page to raise money via donations and/or short-term loans by investors. Joe Schimer of Danbury, CT. has led the way with a $100 donation in support of the #LowCostHomes4Vets venture. Joe is a friend of Chris Salem, a supporter of Bruce's dream, who shared the GoFundMe campaign link with this comment.
"My friend Bruce is a true saint standing up for our Veterans. He is looking to raise a small amount to get this project off the ground to provide low cost homes for our veterans. Please support our veterans and what Bruce is doing to make our world a better place."
Chris Salem is a Senior Sales Executive, Keynote Speaker, Best Selling Author, Change Facilitator, Connector, and Wellness Advocate. Bruce and Chris met at a CEOSpace business forum in Orlando where Chris committed to help scout for investors for the #LowCostHomes4Vets projects.
Excerpt from the GoFundMe campaign. "I am creating a development company to build dome home communities and will be able to rubber stamp them anywhere in the USA. Each community will include a community center with a recreation room, entertainment room, exercise room, community kitchen, and other resources that Veterans were familiar with during their time in service. For more information about this venture see www.XcalibRdev.com/
To support the #LowCostHomes4Vets project visit:
https://www.gofundme.com/
#LowCostHomes4Vets supporters:
Christopher Salem, America's Prosperneur ™ - Change Agent dedicated to assisting others to free them from physical & financial pain by resolving the root cause: www.facebook.com/
Wendy Hatton, Business Advisor, CEO & Founder at WHi Consulting and CEO at Accelerated Learning Systems. www.whiconsulting.com/
Bruce Barbre
***@brucegoldwell.com
