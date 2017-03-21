New Assistant Marketing Manager Joins Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai

Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has appointed Sheryl Aquiatan as the new Assistant Marketing Manager.

-- Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai has appointed Sheryl Aquiatan as the new Assistant Marketing Manager.Sheryl has more than 10 years of experience, having begun her career in the Philippines before moving to the UAE in 2007. She got her first hospitality experience at Ramada Hotel BurDubai then she joined the Millennium Plaza Hotel in 2011 as Sales and Marketing Executive and took over the position of Cluster Assistant MarCom Manager for Ramada Plaza JBR and Ramada Sharjah in 2013 up to 2017.Welcoming Sheryl, Binu Varghese, Director of Sales & Marketing, Millennium Airport Hotel, said: "With her strong experience and understanding of the market, Sheryl is the perfect fit into this role. With the recent launch of our new dining outlets, meeting rooms and ballroom we have a whole lot of marketing activities taking place and Sheryl will be responsible for our upcoming initiatives"Sheryl is a graduate from Batangas State University in Philippines holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science. Upon joining Millennium Airport Hotel, she said, "Re-joining the Millennium group is really exciting. I am proud to be part of the growing team and thankful for this opportunity. I look forward to building on the fantastic reputation of Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai."The award-winning Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai is a contemporary lifestyle destination for those who desire to be at the centre of Dubai's pulsating business and cultural scene. Named Middle East's Leading Airport Hotel at the World Travel Awards 2016 for the fifth time since 2008, this exceptional hotel is conveniently located near the Dubai International Airport just five minutes' drive away from Terminal 1 & 3, city's major central business, historical districts, tourist spots, shopping centres and entertainment hub.Featuring 341 spacious guestrooms including Superior & Deluxe Rooms, Club Suites, and Executive Deluxe Suites, rooms are equipped with outstanding amenities. Millennium Airport Hotel Dubai caters to discerning global business and leisure travellers, and is known for its engaging service. On site are a distinctive choice of restaurants and bars, newly spacious Al Garhoud ballroom with 6,448 sq ft space, 5 meeting rooms and 2 boardrooms with high-end facilities and a range of leisure options including superb large outdoor swimming pool and fully-equipped fitness centre.