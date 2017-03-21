News By Tag
International Trading Partners announces Shane Maynard as Head of Research
In this newly created role, Mr. Maynard will lead research activity across International Trading Partners' investment platform globally.
With responsibility for macro research, he will make a key contribution to the house view generated by International Trading Partners Chief Investment Office. He will also run micro research, providing portfolio managers with investable ideas across all asset classes. In addition, Mr. Maynard will play a prominent role in presenting investment views to clients of International Trading Partners.
International Trading Partners' Chief Investment Officer commented on Mr. Maynard's appointment saying "I am delighted to welcome an investment professional of Shane's calibre to the firm. Having a powerful global research function gives our investment teams a crucial edge as they strive to deliver superior performance to our clients. Shane will help us to make optimal use of our global research resources as well as the best external research."
Shane Maynard was most recently Head of Macro & Investment Strategy at Morgan Stanley Global Asset Management. From 2004 to 2010 he served as Head of Research and Chief Economist for Emerging Markets for CitiBank across different various classes.
About Us - http://www.internationaltradingpartners.com/
International Trading Partners provide prudent financial advice based on extensive knowledge and experience across a multitude of markets and asset classes. We look beyond the daily headlines and strive to remove emotions from our investment process. We also incorporate risk management procedures, and develop disciplined strategies for retirement, income generation, college savings, tax and estate planning.
International Trading Partners primary goal is to foster long-term relationships with our clients. As such, our Wealth Managers work hard to earn and retain the trust of each client and constantly monitor and manage their investment portfolios to ensure that they are on track to achieving their financial objectives.
Our client base is a diverse mix of entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professionals and business owners who want to ensure that their financial future is secure. Our purpose, here at International Trading Partners is to make a difference in their lives by helping them achieve their financial goals.
Our investment strategies incorporate fundamental analysis as well as in-depth technical analysis when designing bespoke investment strategies for each client. We have direct access to a wide range of global investment products which is why we are uniquely positioned to deliver a highly personalized service.
