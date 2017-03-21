Lurap Introduced The Trendsetting Concept Of "Matchmysize" First Time In India

Lurap, which is one of the most innovative e-commerce clothing portals for women, has recently introduced a useful concept of "MatchMySize" to help the customers in getting their new outfits made in the exact size of their old garments.

-- Since the customers are always on our priority list, we keep on launching fresh and on-demand concepts so that they can enjoy a smoother shopping experience. Not just we are one of the pioneer brands who brought the idea of customization on such a broad scale; we also helped plus-sized women in adorning their body shape like never before. Yes, we have more than 21 different sizes ranging from XS to 7XL along with the concept of customization of sizes according to your exact body fitting and design and fabric based on your personal choices.Moreover, we also have one more concept since a long time now where our customers can send the pictures of any of the celebrity outfits, and theteam promises to make a similar piece of dress in your exact body size. All you need to do for sending the picture is to go to the section of "Your Design," and you will immediately get to know about the entire concept.Apart from this, a few days back, we have come up with a brand new concept of "," where users can get their new garments made in the exact fitting of their old dresses. To avail this service, all you are supposed to do is to choose the outfit that you want to buy and instead of giving your sizes, opt for the option of "MatchMySize."Yes, as soon as you will select this option, it will be notified to the customer support team of Lurap, and they will ensure to send a customer care representative at your given address for the collection of your old outfits.Later, our team will make your new outfit in the exact measurement of the old one. Once it is done, they will deliver you both new and the old garment in your correct address. Well, the best part is that the entire concept is new for India, and we are hoping it serves all kinds of sizing issues women have to face while shopping online.While other online shopping portals are restricted to size limits, we have opened many boundaries for women so that they can love and adore themselves. Not only has we condemned the entire concept of body-shamming, but we also believe in the ideology of "Love Your Appearance."Lurap is an online shopping portal for women that cater them with a wide range of trendy outfits. From sexy fit and flared dresses to gorgeous bridal lehengas, from super-hot LBDs to elegant sarees and salwar-kameez, they have it all. Additionally, the site keeps on offering a plethora of discounts and deals so that one can avail their favorite dress at affordable prices.