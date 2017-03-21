 
Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Ecosmob Announced Class 4 Softswitch Development In FreeSWITCH

Ecosmob announced to offer custom class 4 softswitch to global customers. The company will be offering development services in the FreeSWITCH technology.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading IT company from India. The company is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. For almost a decade, the company has been a known name in the VoIP industry. It has been serving so many customers around the globe with its client centric approach. The company has offered its solutions and services to many known names and companies. Recently, the spokesperson of the company announced about their latest offering. As per the announcement the company will be offering custom development service for class 4 softswitch solution. The stated softswitch will be developed in the FreeSWITCH. Also, the company will ensure to deliver a robust and scalable solution.

The company has been offering development service for retail softswitch and wholesale softswitch for many years. The company has a strong hand in developing any type of solution to handle massive call traffic and VoIP traffic. The experience of the company gives an upper hand to the company compared to the competitors. The expert team of VoIP developers has immense knowledge of each peculiarity of VoIP and Telecom which they use to develop the best class 4 softswitch solution.

"We have developed different scaled softswitch for our customers. We do follow the country specific Telecom protocols so we can provide ready to use solution to our customer. I can share a case study in which we had developed class 4 softswitch for Italian Telecom. That was tested by Telecom Italia and passed the Telecom rules. In a nutshell, our team at Ecosmob has expertise in developing any scaled class 4 softswitch.", shared the spokesperson of the company.

The spokesperson of the company further added, "We add AAA provision in the offered solution. Authorization, Authentication and Accounting which is the heart of any class 4 softswitch. This will make a perfect solution for the Telecom service providers. They will get a secure solution and billing will also be an integral part of the system. Thus, the service provider will not need to juggle between 2 different solutions:

One for offering class 4 related services, namely, long distance call routing for wholesale VoIP traffic and
Other for billing

The customer will enjoy the benefit of a complete product."

The stated solution will be having all basic to advanced class 4 softswitch related features. To name a few below is a list of key features:
Different types of call routing rules such as
Least cost routing
Intelligent call routing
Best quality call routing
VoIP protocol conversion between SIP/ SIP-T/ SIP-I/ H.323 signaling
Easy to use interface
Security mechanisms
Faliover
Load balancing
Call Detail Reports
And more

The company has expertise in developing a class 4 softswitch, which can offer all simple to advanced features needed to run business swimmingly by a service provider. To know more about the stated solution, visit http://www.freeswitchservice.com/solutions/class4softswitch

Click to Share