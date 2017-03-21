News By Tag
Ecosmob Announced Class 4 Softswitch Development In FreeSWITCH
Ecosmob announced to offer custom class 4 softswitch to global customers. The company will be offering development services in the FreeSWITCH technology.
The company has been offering development service for retail softswitch and wholesale softswitch for many years. The company has a strong hand in developing any type of solution to handle massive call traffic and VoIP traffic. The experience of the company gives an upper hand to the company compared to the competitors. The expert team of VoIP developers has immense knowledge of each peculiarity of VoIP and Telecom which they use to develop the best class 4 softswitch solution.
"We have developed different scaled softswitch for our customers. We do follow the country specific Telecom protocols so we can provide ready to use solution to our customer. I can share a case study in which we had developed class 4 softswitch for Italian Telecom. That was tested by Telecom Italia and passed the Telecom rules. In a nutshell, our team at Ecosmob has expertise in developing any scaled class 4 softswitch."
The spokesperson of the company further added, "We add AAA provision in the offered solution. Authorization, Authentication and Accounting which is the heart of any class 4 softswitch. This will make a perfect solution for the Telecom service providers. They will get a secure solution and billing will also be an integral part of the system. Thus, the service provider will not need to juggle between 2 different solutions:
One for offering class 4 related services, namely, long distance call routing for wholesale VoIP traffic and
Other for billing
The customer will enjoy the benefit of a complete product."
The stated solution will be having all basic to advanced class 4 softswitch related features. To name a few below is a list of key features:
Different types of call routing rules such as
Least cost routing
Intelligent call routing
Best quality call routing
VoIP protocol conversion between SIP/ SIP-T/ SIP-I/ H.323 signaling
Easy to use interface
Security mechanisms
Faliover
Load balancing
Call Detail Reports
And more
The company has expertise in developing a class 4 softswitch, which can offer all simple to advanced features needed to run business swimmingly by a service provider. To know more about the stated solution, visit http://www.freeswitchservice.com/
