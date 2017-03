Bethel School Integrates Arise 'n' Shine's School of English & Emotional Intelligence

Bethel - Arise 'n' Shine Partnership

Contact

Mrs. Florence Durairaj, Principal - Bethel School

Mr. Raj Ganesh, CEO - Arise 'n' Shine

***@myarisenshine.com Mrs. Florence Durairaj, Principal - Bethel SchoolMr. Raj Ganesh, CEO - Arise 'n' Shine

End

-- Bethel School located at Ayanavaram is partnering with Arise 'n' Shine to integrate the latter's School of English programme, which applies the components of emotional intelligence (EI) to maximise the students' learning potential."Emotional Intelligence and academic achievement go hand in hand. The application of emotional intelligence improves the classroom environment, makes teaching easy for teachers and learning easy for students, says Raj Ganesh, the CEO of Arise 'n' Shine."We are integrating Arise 'n' Shine's School of English programme with our school's curriculum from first to sixth standard for the 2017 academic year. Over 1300 students will benefit from this programme", says Mrs. Florence Durairaj, the Principal of Bethel School. According to Rev. Dr. Durairaj, the President of Bethel School, "Our school has children coming from diverse social and economical backgrounds with varying levels of English knowledge. Through the School of English programme, I look forward to see these children speaking in fluent English and developing confidence and self-awareness"Arise 'n' Shine is a Michigan-based educational enterprise specialising in developing programmes and solutions for early childhood development. It is successful for its foundational programmes and the School of English programme for primary and high school children through the application of Emotional Intelligence (EI). Arise 'n' Shine is ranked consecutively by Education World for five years for its rich and exhaustive curriculum.For more details, please visit http://myarisenshine.com/