Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221

TESTEX at the APLF Leather & Materials+

 
 
Leather
TSIM SHA TSUI, Hong Kong - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- APLF is the world's leading leather trade show, where material trends, tanneries and machinery suppliers come together.

The well-established APLF Leather sector boasts a huge range of all sorts of leather, including sustainable, luxury and exotic leathers and processing chemicals.

Besides the APLF Leather sector, there is a separate sector named "APLF Materials+" to showcase a wide spectrum of bonded materials, synthetic materials, shoe components, fashion hardware & accessories, manufacturing equipment and advanced technologies.

TESTEX will be on scene as the official OEKO-TEX® representative in China. We are promoting sustainability, social responsibility and supply chain enrichment.

Come visit us at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong in booth 1A-A13 between the 29th and 31st of March!

Don't miss our presentation "Energize the World's Oldest Material with a New Marketing Message" by Carola Grummt, Head of Business Development / Product Management OEKO-TEX® on the 30th of March 2017 from 14:30 - 15:30!

Please simply do the online registration for the seminar here: http://www.leatherfair.aplf.com/en-us/aplf-happenings/apl...

Contact
TESTEX, Swiss Textile-Testing Ltd.
852-23681718
hongkong@testex.com
End
Source:TESTEX
Email:***@testex.com
Posted By:***@testex.com Email Verified
Tags:Leather, Green, Tanning
Industry:Textile
Location:Tsim Sha Tsui - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Events
TESTEX, Swiss Textile Testing Ltd. PRs
