TESTEX at the APLF Leather & Materials+

Leather

Contact

TESTEX, Swiss Textile-Testing Ltd.

852-23681718

hongkong@testex.com TESTEX, Swiss Textile-Testing Ltd.852-23681718

End

-- APLF is the world's leading leather trade show, where material trends, tanneries and machinery suppliers come together.The well-established APLF Leather sector boasts a huge range of all sorts of leather, including sustainable, luxury and exotic leathers and processing chemicals.Besides the APLF Leather sector, there is a separate sector named "APLF Materials+" to showcase a wide spectrum of bonded materials, synthetic materials, shoe components, fashion hardware & accessories, manufacturing equipment and advanced technologies.TESTEX will be on scene as the official OEKO-TEX® representative in China. We are promoting sustainability, social responsibility and supply chain enrichment.Come visit us at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong in booth 1A-A13 between the 29th and 31st of March!Don't miss our presentation "Energize the World's Oldest Material with a New Marketing Message" by Carola Grummt, Head of Business Development / Product Management OEKO-TEX® on the 30th of March 2017 from 14:30 - 15:30!Please simply do the online registration for the seminar here: http://www.leatherfair.aplf.com/ en-us/aplf-happenings/ apl...