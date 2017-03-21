News By Tag
TESTEX at the APLF Leather & Materials+
The well-established APLF Leather sector boasts a huge range of all sorts of leather, including sustainable, luxury and exotic leathers and processing chemicals.
Besides the APLF Leather sector, there is a separate sector named "APLF Materials+" to showcase a wide spectrum of bonded materials, synthetic materials, shoe components, fashion hardware & accessories, manufacturing equipment and advanced technologies.
TESTEX will be on scene as the official OEKO-TEX® representative in China. We are promoting sustainability, social responsibility and supply chain enrichment.
Come visit us at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong in booth 1A-A13 between the 29th and 31st of March!
Don't miss our presentation "Energize the World's Oldest Material with a New Marketing Message" by Carola Grummt, Head of Business Development / Product Management OEKO-TEX® on the 30th of March 2017 from 14:30 - 15:30!
Please simply do the online registration for the seminar here: http://www.leatherfair.aplf.com/
TESTEX, Swiss Textile-Testing Ltd.
852-23681718
hongkong@testex.com
