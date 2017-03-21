News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Arabia CSR Network to focus on multi-dimensional leadership within CSR & corporate sustainability
CSR Strategy & Leadership Course features 8 sessions, interactive discussions & engaging exercises
The agenda of the three-day workshop includes alignment of business practices with societal needs and expectations, driving long-term sustainability, understanding the strategic contribution of CSR to an organization's comprehensive performance, and opportunities and benefits of CSR. The course will be structured into eight (8) sessions, an interactive discussion, and engaging exercises. The themes of the sessions are From Compliance to Value Creation; Sustainability Strategies for Different Markets; The Sustainable Value Portfolio; Beyond Greening Strategy; The Seven Capacities of Leadership; Leadership for CSR; CSR Performance Measurement and Benchmarking;
Habiba Al Marashi, President and CEO, Arabia CSR Network, said: "We are all set to host another important session on CSR which will offer valuable opportunities for socially responsible organizations. The CSR Strategy and Leadership Course will throw the spotlight on various concepts, approaches and case studies to establish the role of effective leadership in enabling an organization to attain CSR and sustainability goals. As a leading player in the regional CSR sector, Arabia CSR Network continually works to bring forth the latest skills and knowledge as well as
interactive training sessions by collaborating with international partners. We are confident that our efforts will contribute in building a knowledge-based economy in the UAE and beyond."
The CSR Strategy and Leadership Course will equip participants with new strategies for cultivating leadership qualities, enabling them to assess the changing social and ecological environment and leverage opportunities in triple bottom line markets. It will also help them to improve their sustainability strategy, nurture relationships with internal and external stakeholders;
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse