 
News By Tag
* Massage Classes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Melbourne
  Victoria
  Australia
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Body Sense Massage School-Take up the courses in April and enjoy learning the massage techniques

Get the professional help of the trainers and get exposed to the ancient healing therapies.
 
 
Body Sense Massage School
Body Sense Massage School
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Massage Classes

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Melbourne - Victoria - Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Body Sense Massage School is welcoming the aspiring individuals to take the massage classes to be held in Melbourne from 1st April to 3rd April. The courses that will be generally taught in three days are Whole Body Massage Course, Trigger Point Therapy, Kaveh Style, and Advanced Treatment Massage.

Know the schedule for Melbourne

Course1 (Whole Body Massage Certificate) - Enroll yourself in the 1st & 2nd of April.

Course2 (Introduction to Trigger Point Therapy Certificate) - Book for the 2nd & 3rd April.

Course3 (Diploma of Whole Body Massage in Kaveh Style) - It will be held on 1st, 2nd, & 3rd April.

Course4 (Advanced Treatment Massages for Migraine, headache & sinuses) - Class starts on 1st & 3rd April.

What is so special about these courses?

These courses have turned out to be very special and unique for the students as they try to shape up the career of the students in the right way. The students learn the Basic Swedish Massage, Lomi Lomi, Deep Tissue Massage, Trigger Point Massage, and more therapeutic lessons to cure the physical ailment and mental trouble. For those who will be pursuing the courses will learn a lot from the practical training as well as the theoretical classes. The candidates can cure joint & muscle pain, sports injuries, swellness of muscles, deep tissue pain, knots in the muscles, and more. There are various other physical troubles and illness that can be cured by applying massage.

About the school - The Body Sense Massage School is Australian-based massage institutions that have spread its seeds into different parts of the world. The school has introduced various innovative courses like Whole Body Massage Course, Trigger Point Therapy, Kaveh Style Massage, and Advanced Treatment Massage. Different styles are incorporated in the massage therapy process so that it becomes convenient for the students to choose them as per their career choice. Completed within two days, the courses have proved to be very effective in nature since they built the career of the students in the right way. Besides the practical training session, the school also provides theoretical knowledge to the students to enlighten them about the human body.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Address - Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak,VIC 3142
Email - info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Contact - 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21
Website - http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/

Media Contact
Body Sense Massage School
0450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
End
Source:Body Sense Massage School
Email:***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Tags:Massage Courses, Massage Classes, Massage Schools
Industry:Health
Location:Melbourne - Victoria - Australia
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smartree Infotech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share