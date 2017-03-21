News By Tag
Body Sense Massage School-Take up the courses in April and enjoy learning the massage techniques
Get the professional help of the trainers and get exposed to the ancient healing therapies.
Know the schedule for Melbourne
Course1 (Whole Body Massage Certificate)
Course2 (Introduction to Trigger Point Therapy Certificate)
Course3 (Diploma of Whole Body Massage in Kaveh Style) - It will be held on 1st, 2nd, & 3rd April.
Course4 (Advanced Treatment Massages for Migraine, headache & sinuses) - Class starts on 1st & 3rd April.
What is so special about these courses?
These courses have turned out to be very special and unique for the students as they try to shape up the career of the students in the right way. The students learn the Basic Swedish Massage, Lomi Lomi, Deep Tissue Massage, Trigger Point Massage, and more therapeutic lessons to cure the physical ailment and mental trouble. For those who will be pursuing the courses will learn a lot from the practical training as well as the theoretical classes. The candidates can cure joint & muscle pain, sports injuries, swellness of muscles, deep tissue pain, knots in the muscles, and more. There are various other physical troubles and illness that can be cured by applying massage.
About the school - The Body Sense Massage School is Australian-based massage institutions that have spread its seeds into different parts of the world. The school has introduced various innovative courses like Whole Body Massage Course, Trigger Point Therapy, Kaveh Style Massage, and Advanced Treatment Massage. Different styles are incorporated in the massage therapy process so that it becomes convenient for the students to choose them as per their career choice. Completed within two days, the courses have proved to be very effective in nature since they built the career of the students in the right way. Besides the practical training session, the school also provides theoretical knowledge to the students to enlighten them about the human body.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Address - Level 1/459 Toorak Rd, Toorak,VIC 3142
Email - info@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
Contact - 0450 010 656 / 1300 91 08 21
Website - http://www.bodysensemassageschool.com.au/
Media Contact
Body Sense Massage School
0450010656
***@bodysensemassageschool.com.au
End
