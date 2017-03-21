News By Tag
TCG The Cliff Garden: Live an extraordinary life in a smart apartment complex in Pune!
Hinjewadi is a bustling part of Pune that has a rich industrial setup. There are many offerings for entertainment, global-styled workplaces, sound infrastructure, and a robust connectivity. A new residential project in this area is called TCG The Cliff Garden which makes good use of the locational advantages.
TCG The Cliff Garden Hinjewadi is a contemporary enclave that houses stylish and comfortable homes. The abodes here are a perfect blend of form and function, as they focus on creating a smart space to relax and entertain. The layouts are planned well and offer maximum usage of the available space. The sizes of the flats here start at 435 sq. ft. and go up to 723 sq. ft. These homes are designed as 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments. These are fitted with smart fixtures and the finish is impeccably impressive.
TCG The Cliff Garden Pune is located next to reputed schools, hospitals, markets, malls, banks, and other social utilities. The campus itself has a lot of facilities, so you do not have to venture out for pursuing hobbies and staying fit. There is a meditation centre, swimming pool, kids' play area, gym, theatre, jogging track, open spaces, and green parks here. Security, power back-up, 24-Hour water supply, firefighting equipment, property staff, etc. make it superbly convenient.
The best part is the TCG The Cliff Garden price. Highly affordable, the cost range starts at Rs. 27.88 lakhs and goes up to Rs. 46.40 lakhs. A booking can be made by paying only 10% of the total cost at this time. This is backed by many payment plans as well as home loans.
