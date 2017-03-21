 
Security Guard Service Provider in Delhi

Secura Security: A Name of Trust! With the aim of providing world class security solutions to our prestigious clients, We are constantly expanding our network.
 
 
DWARKA, India - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Secura Security is leading security, verifications and facility service provider in Delhi, India. We have 500+ smartly uniformed, highly trained professionals with over 15 years of experience, our commitment is to be 'Complete Quality Service Provider'.  Our range of services includes guarding service, We are the best security service agency in Delhi and our reliable services makes us unique in this field. We are extending our branches in all over India. We are pioneer agency in both armed or unarmed security guards.

As a leading professional organization, Secura offers a wide range of customized service to its customers covering event security guards, ATM security guards, Personal security officers, female security guards etc. Secura is trusted by some of the most popular names in the security industry. We provide great services advance technology. You can assure that your business places are protected with peace of mind you deserve. We develop security solutions that are tailor made to the user's requirements.


We are targeting to meet the lacking of this sector with our best services and world class security solutions. We provide our service on the basis of their needs and requirements by understanding what they actually want to get from us.

We are a pioneer in providing corporate security guards, female security guards, Bouncers, PSO's and more.

For more queries, visit- http://www.securityguardsdelhi.com/

