Introducing Brittany Ambridge Photography

We are very excited to welcome interior photographer Brittany Ambridge to Traffic. Brittany is rapidly becoming the go-to photographer for "real" pictures.
 
 
Brittany Ambridge at Home, Photography Portfolio
NEW YORK - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Her authentic charming work reflects the originality of her characters and the unique spaces they live in. She's photographed some of the most beautiful spaces in the world, including Coco Chanel's Parisian apartment and Georgia O'Keefe's home and art studio in Abiquiu, New Mexico.

Her easy manner brings a feeling of comfort to the genre. She has captured memorable photographic moments with contemporary tastemakers like Eva Chen, Christy Turlington, and fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff.

Her work has appeared in top publications such as The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveler, Traditional Home, and Town & Country. Brittany's commercial clients range from lifestyle giant HomeGoods and Serena & Lily to boutique firms like Inamoto.
When Brittany isn't traveling the globe, you can find her at home — or at the movies — in New York City.

Keep an eye out for Surf Shack, Brittany's first book, created together with Nina Freudenberger and writer, Heather Summerville, published by Clarkson Potter. It will be in stores this April and features laid back living, inspired by surfer retreats along the California Coast, The Rockaways, Mexico, Japan, and Australia.

To learn more about Brittany check out her full portfolio here : http://www.traffic-nyc.com/blog/introducing-brittany-ambr...

