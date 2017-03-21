News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Introducing Brittany Ambridge Photography
We are very excited to welcome interior photographer Brittany Ambridge to Traffic. Brittany is rapidly becoming the go-to photographer for "real" pictures.
Her easy manner brings a feeling of comfort to the genre. She has captured memorable photographic moments with contemporary tastemakers like Eva Chen, Christy Turlington, and fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff.
Her work has appeared in top publications such as The New York Times, Architectural Digest, Conde Nast Traveler, Traditional Home, and Town & Country. Brittany's commercial clients range from lifestyle giant HomeGoods and Serena & Lily to boutique firms like Inamoto.
When Brittany isn't traveling the globe, you can find her at home — or at the movies — in New York City.
Keep an eye out for Surf Shack, Brittany's first book, created together with Nina Freudenberger and writer, Heather Summerville, published by Clarkson Potter. It will be in stores this April and features laid back living, inspired by surfer retreats along the California Coast, The Rockaways, Mexico, Japan, and Australia.
To learn more about Brittany check out her full portfolio here : http://www.traffic-
Media Contact
Traffic Creative Management
+1 212 734 0041
***@traffic-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse