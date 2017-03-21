 
Seminar on Using Cloud Based Testing of Websites

The concept of web designing is gradually changing, thanks to the emergence of new technologies and paradigms that are part of the Internet.
 
 
KOLKATA, India - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The growth in web based businesses has led to immense competition among companies to maintain ROI, provide better customer services, and enhance the company's brand value. This has brought into sharp focus aspects such as better web designing, testing and marketing of websites. Out of the three, testing has become critical as any error embedded into the website can have an adverse impact on the quality of services delivered to end customers.

The attendees at the seminar included experts from Digital Web Avenue, the reputed web design agency Kolkata and a number of delegates from its clientele. The experts touched upon areas such as digital marketing and Search Engine Optimization, besides waxing eloquent on how better web designing can help businesses to increase customer traffic.

Furthermore, the need for having better quality web services and the role of testing in achieving the same were touched upon. By using audio visual medium experts from Digital Web Avenue explained in great detail the concept of cloud computing and how it could help enterprises in testing the quality of their websites, quickly and at virtually no expense – crucial determinants in making one's website shine through in a maze of competing sites.

At the end of the seminar, the interactive question answer session saw many a delegates from both existing as well as prospective clientele asking questions on the role of cloud per se in IT and in testing of web designing services in particular. The speakers expounded on the concept of cloud computing as to how it can deliver total IT solutions including testing through the sharing of various resources such as applications, hardware, networks, operating systems, and databases at all.

The few points that were discussed about the advantages of using cloud based testing are as follows:

• Flexible testing environment where the need for possessing physical infrastructure, software, users, and licences could be done away with.

• Scalable test environment where requisite testing parameters and data irrespective of their quantity could be obtained at no additional cost and in quick time.

• As the actual use of critical business data is not required for testing, it can be business as usual for companies without any concomitant loss of crucial man-hours.

Contact:

Digital Web Avenue (India) Pvt. Ltd

AL-100, AL Block, Sector II, Salt Lake,

Kolkata-700091.

West Bengal, India.

Email Id: info@digitalwebavenue.com

Website: http://www.digitalwebavenue.com
