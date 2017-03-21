News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Seminar on Using Cloud Based Testing of Websites
The concept of web designing is gradually changing, thanks to the emergence of new technologies and paradigms that are part of the Internet.
The attendees at the seminar included experts from Digital Web Avenue, the reputed web design agency Kolkata and a number of delegates from its clientele. The experts touched upon areas such as digital marketing and Search Engine Optimization, besides waxing eloquent on how better web designing can help businesses to increase customer traffic.
Furthermore, the need for having better quality web services and the role of testing in achieving the same were touched upon. By using audio visual medium experts from Digital Web Avenue explained in great detail the concept of cloud computing and how it could help enterprises in testing the quality of their websites, quickly and at virtually no expense – crucial determinants in making one's website shine through in a maze of competing sites.
At the end of the seminar, the interactive question answer session saw many a delegates from both existing as well as prospective clientele asking questions on the role of cloud per se in IT and in testing of web designing services in particular. The speakers expounded on the concept of cloud computing as to how it can deliver total IT solutions including testing through the sharing of various resources such as applications, hardware, networks, operating systems, and databases at all.
The few points that were discussed about the advantages of using cloud based testing are as follows:
• Flexible testing environment where the need for possessing physical infrastructure, software, users, and licences could be done away with.
• Scalable test environment where requisite testing parameters and data irrespective of their quantity could be obtained at no additional cost and in quick time.
• As the actual use of critical business data is not required for testing, it can be business as usual for companies without any concomitant loss of crucial man-hours.
Contact:
Digital Web Avenue (India) Pvt. Ltd
AL-100, AL Block, Sector II, Salt Lake,
Kolkata-700091.
West Bengal, India.
Email Id: info@digitalwebavenue.com
Website: http://www.digitalwebavenue.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse