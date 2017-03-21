News By Tag
World Water Day - WWD 2017 Celebrated at JMA Pilani Rajasthan
More than 650 million people, or 10% of the world's population, do not have access to safe water, putting them at risk of infectious diseases and premature death.
Following the clarion call by UN, starting from the year 1993 countries across the globe observe 22 March every year as World Water Day - WWD and for the year 2017 the theme is: "Why Wastewater?". The Sustainable Development Goals SDG, launched in 2015, include a target to ensure everyone has access to safe water by 2030, making water a key issue in the fight to eradicate extreme poverty.
It is well known that water is a basic requirement for all life and that water resources are facing increasing demands from, and competition among, users. Today, there are over 663 million people living without a safe water supply close to home, spending countless hours queuing or trekking to distant sources, and coping with the health impacts of using contaminated water. Globally, over 80% of the wastewater generated by society flows back into the ecosystem without being treated or reused. 1.8 billion People use a source of drinking water contaminated with faeces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio. Unsafe water, poor sanitation and hygiene cause around 842,000 deaths each year.
The opportunities from exploiting wastewater as a resource are enormous. Safely managed wastewater is an affordable and sustainable source of water, energy, nutrients and other recoverable materials. The costs of wastewater management are greatly outweighed by the benefits to human health, economic development and environmental sustainability – providing new business opportunities and creating more 'green' jobs.
On 22 March 2017, JMA Pilani observed World Water Day and a team of teachers gave an overview of the importance of the day by sharing the above details and urged the children to conserve water in as many ways as possible and also spread the message to their near and dear as well far and wide.
For more details about JMA Pilani see http://jmapilani.org
About JMA Pilani: Smt. Jamuna Mishra Academy (JMA) established in the year 2004 which has been making rapid strides in early childhood education is presently one of the most sought after schools at Pilani considered as Oasis in the desert state of Rajasthan well known in India today for one among top in world ranking BITS Pilani University as well as CSIR Laboratory CEERI and globally renowned Birla Science Museum. JMA Pilani is a Co-educational English Medium School with Experienced Teachers, Spacious Classrooms and Modern Amenities designed to impart Quality Education combined with All Round Personality Development and lay the Best Foundation for the Child's Future. JMA which started in 2004 with an enrollment of 60 students for the Nursery, LKG, First Junior and Class I has grown today till Class XII and enrollment of 900. While the school admits both boys and girls, the girl student enrollment has been steadily rising every year and is presently nearly 50% of the total strength. The school has boys NCC, girls band which has been winning laurels every year too. Yoga and Fine arts are not just part of school routine but a way of life for the students.
