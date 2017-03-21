If you want to know "How to add a Microsoft exchange email account and setup a block sender in Bell Canada email?" then just read this article thoroughly!

-- Comprehensive approach to add a Microsft Exchange email in bell emailTo add a Microsft Exchange email in bell is tedious nut to crack. But user is required to not to worry in such scenario. User is required to straightforwardly walk on the suggested systematic pathway as described below.· User is required to launch bell email· Moving ahead, user is required to hit click on tools option· Moving to next step, user is required to hit click on account setting option· Proceeding with next step, user is required to choose email tab and hit click on new option· User is required to hit click on advance tab available at bottom of list· Now hit click on exchange active sync option· User is required to enter relevant information for exchange setting· Now user is required to enter email address of bell mail along with username and password· User is required to mention server along with domain· Make sure SSL encryption has been enabled by hitting click on yes option· For account ,user can choose relevant name which they wish to get reflected .· Hit click on save option to apply the setting in systematic manner.· Once done hit click on sign in option to enjoy email experience with bell mailIf user wish to make a stoppage on certain mails send by some people, with bell email user can initiate this process in quick manner. Let's have a look on complete guidelines that has been described below:-· First of all user is required to visit official web page of bell mail account'· Enter email address and password, hit single click on sign in option· Moving to next step, just click on gear icon setting option· Moving towards menu option, just click on security option· User will be promoted to next page, in block senders and domain, user is required to choose block and allow email option· Moving ahead, user is required to specifically enter the email address and domain which need to be blocked· If there are multiple address which need to be blocked, user is required to separate the address with comma· Now user is required to choose whether to delete blocked messages or drag them to different folder· User is required to choose place blocked message in and hit click on ok option· Finally hit click on save option to apply the changes