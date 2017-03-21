Emerio Recognised As A "Leader" For The 4th Consecutive Year In IAOP'S Global Outsourcing 100

Emerio is proud to be recognised again this year by the IAOP as one of the worlds' leading outsourcing providers.

Selvakumar Sundaram, Marketing Manager

Selvakumar Sundaram, Marketing Manager

-- Emerio (an NTT Communications company) is proud to be recognised as a "Leader" in the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® service providers list compiled by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals®(IAOP).Emerio is recognised as a "Leader" for the 4th consecutive year in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list. Based on measurable standards and evaluation by a panel of independent experts, Emerio has been recognised as a Leader for excelling in factors including: customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and size and growth.Emerio has been featured in the IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 list for eleven of the twelve years that IAOP has been compiling the annual list of the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors.Speaking on the list, IAOP CEO Debi Hamill said "Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they really need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional. The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists have done just that. We are proud to recognize Emerio for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, corporate social responsibility, and size and growth."About EmerioEmerio, an NTT Communications company, is a global IT services and solutions provider focused on helping clients improve business competitiveness, efficiency and ROI. Emerio serves a vast client base ranging from SMBs to Fortune 500 public and private sector customers. With over 1,850 professionals, Emerio operates in 11 countries across South East Asia with state-of-the-art delivery centres in Singapore (HQ), Malaysia, India, Indonesia, Philippines and Thailand. Emerio has a strong presence in the South East Asia region with extensive industry knowledge, proven methodologies, skilled resources and a successful track record. To learn more, visit www.emeriocorp.com.About IAOPIAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.Media ContactsEmerio:Selvakumar SundaramMarketing ManagerSelvakumar.sundaram@emeriocorp.comIAOP:Kate Tulloch-HammondDirector, Media & Communications, IAOPKate.hammond@IAOP.org