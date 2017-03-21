News By Tag
Philadelphia Students Awarded Computers by Local Non-Profit
Students,Parents,Teachers Attend Breakfast Event, Honored by Teach Anti Bullying Inc.
Presenter, Dr. Claudio V. Cerullo, six chosen students, their parents and teachers were served breakfast by Franklin students of the culinary program. The six chosen students were selected by their teachers, based on the PBIS standards – H-onesty E-xcellence R-espect O-ptimism.
The Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) program is based on research that indicates that the most effective discipline systems use proactive strategies designed to prevent discipline problems in the first place. Before consequences are given, students must first be supported in learning the skills necessary to enhance a positive school climate and avoid negative behavior.
Earlier this month, Ron Duke, Ilovekickboxing trainer, engaged 9th grade students in Session 2 of the Franklin Career Summit. At this breakfast event, four students received four free sessions of kickboxing at Ilovekickboxing, donated by a community member.
Teach Anti Bullying Inc. will be working jointly with BFHS on a continuing project. Along with the computers awarded, each student will be receiving tickets to the Philadelphia Soul's opening event. This event will be held on April 29th and will include a meet–and-greet with an NFL icon, a behind the scenes tour, and an introduction to the players. Each student will be able to attend with a parent.
About Teach Anti Bullying Inc (TAB):
Teach Anti Bullying Inc is an anti-bullying and school violence prevention non-profit that assists schools, communities, and organizations nationwide in the programmatic development of both bullying prevention and school violence preparedness. To support their mission, they offer education, school and community presentations, student assemblies, and conferences throughout the United States. More information is available at www.TeachAntiBullying.com
