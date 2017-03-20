 
News By Tag
* Mhealth
* Nutrition
* Malnutrition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Delhi
  Delhi
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

HealthPhone Launches 2nd Set of Food & Nutrition Mobile Apps in 18 Indian Languages

Most women have no health and nutrition handbook or reference guide. Now, with these mobile apps, they can follow simple practices and prevent the vast majority of maternal & child mortality and malnutrition.
 
 
HealthPhone FNB Mobile Apps: The Power of Knowledgeable Mothers
HealthPhone FNB Mobile Apps: The Power of Knowledgeable Mothers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mhealth
* Nutrition
* Malnutrition

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* New Delhi - Delhi - India

Subject:
* Products

NEW DELHI, India - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Child malnutrition is both the result of economic conditions and poor nutritional awareness. Nutrition education has been recognized as one of the long-term sustainable interventions essential to tackle the problem of malnutrition in India.

It is important to teach healthy eating habits to a child early as these are critical years of development and have a major impact on the health of the child in the future. Nutrition education should begin as the child enters her/his preschool years.


Educating Mothers: Nutrition knowledge in the hands of those who need it most!

For a mother to teach her child the benefits of healthy eating it is necessary for her to be empowered with the knowledge herself.


Produced by the Food and Nutrition Board, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, these 11 videos, in 18 Indian languages, reinforce the following key messages:

 •  Adequate Complementary Feeding
 •  Anaemia: Blood and Iron Deficiency
 •  Importance of a Balanced Diet
 •  Correct Norms of Infant & Young Child Feeding
 •  Importance of Infant and Young Child Nutrition
 •  Iodine: The Importance of Iodised Salt
 •  Nutrition of the Child
 •  Vitamin A
 •  Navjaat ki Suraksha
 •  Diet During Pregnancy
 •  Healthcare during Pregnancy

To address this challenge and lay the foundation for combating malnutrition in India, The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad, a research and development organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has developed HealthPhone FNB mobile apps in 18 Indian languages:

Assamese • Bengali • English • Garo • Gujarati • Hindi • Kannada • Khasi • Konkani • Malayalam • Manipuri • Marathi • Mizo • Odia • Punjabi • Tamil • Telugu • Urdu

With the distribution of these Free mobile apps, HealthPhone [ http://healthphone.org ] is leveraging the rapidly increasing penetration of smartphones in the country to educate millions of girls and women between 13 and 35 years of age and their families on better health and nutrition practices.

Install HealthPhone FNB mobile apps in 18 Indian Languages - available NOW from Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/search?q=FNB+HealthPhone

The Mother and Child Health and Education Trust (MCHET) is a charitable trust that strongly advocates for the power of knowledge to educate, motivate, empower and inspire communities, and particularly women, to improve health practices for the benefit of children. HealthPhone ( http://healthphone.org ) is a strategic and creative initiative of MCHET.

.

Contact
Nand Wadhwani
The Mother and Child Health and Education Trust
+852 9244 1747
***@motherchildtrust.org
End
Source:HealthPhone
Email:***@motherchildtrust.org Email Verified
Tags:Mhealth, Nutrition, Malnutrition
Industry:Health
Location:New Delhi - Delhi - India
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Mother and Child Health and Education Trust News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share