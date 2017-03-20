News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
HealthPhone Launches 2nd Set of Food & Nutrition Mobile Apps in 18 Indian Languages
Most women have no health and nutrition handbook or reference guide. Now, with these mobile apps, they can follow simple practices and prevent the vast majority of maternal & child mortality and malnutrition.
It is important to teach healthy eating habits to a child early as these are critical years of development and have a major impact on the health of the child in the future. Nutrition education should begin as the child enters her/his preschool years.
Educating Mothers: Nutrition knowledge in the hands of those who need it most!
For a mother to teach her child the benefits of healthy eating it is necessary for her to be empowered with the knowledge herself.
Produced by the Food and Nutrition Board, Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, these 11 videos, in 18 Indian languages, reinforce the following key messages:
• Adequate Complementary Feeding
• Anaemia:
• Importance of a Balanced Diet
• Correct Norms of Infant & Young Child Feeding
• Importance of Infant and Young Child Nutrition
• Iodine:
• Nutrition of the Child
• Vitamin A
• Navjaat ki Suraksha
• Diet During Pregnancy
• Healthcare during Pregnancy
To address this challenge and lay the foundation for combating malnutrition in India, The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad, a research and development organization under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India has developed HealthPhone FNB mobile apps in 18 Indian languages:
Assamese • Bengali • English • Garo • Gujarati • Hindi • Kannada • Khasi • Konkani • Malayalam • Manipuri • Marathi • Mizo • Odia • Punjabi • Tamil • Telugu • Urdu
With the distribution of these Free mobile apps, HealthPhone [ http://healthphone.org ] is leveraging the rapidly increasing penetration of smartphones in the country to educate millions of girls and women between 13 and 35 years of age and their families on better health and nutrition practices.
Install HealthPhone FNB mobile apps in 18 Indian Languages - available NOW from Google Play Store https://play.google.com/
The Mother and Child Health and Education Trust (MCHET) is a charitable trust that strongly advocates for the power of knowledge to educate, motivate, empower and inspire communities, and particularly women, to improve health practices for the benefit of children. HealthPhone ( http://healthphone.org ) is a strategic and creative initiative of MCHET.
.
Contact
Nand Wadhwani
The Mother and Child Health and Education Trust
+852 9244 1747
***@motherchildtrust.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse