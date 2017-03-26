News By Tag
Smart Skyscrapers Summit Drives Innovation
Biggest multi-level construction design event in Australia. Open invite for media to attend as well. Read more for further information.
Presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions will provide delegates with the perfect platform for learning from and networking with architectural, urban planning, construction, supply, engineering, government, institute and academic bodies. A cocktail reception will cap off the first day of the Summit, allowing delegates to reflect on presentations and make acquaintances across the board.
Topics on the agenda reflect new ways of conceptualising and building high-rise towers. Smart design is a prominent concern in the new age of skyscrapers as architects and developers look to increasingly more green, environmentally friendly and efficient ways of creating tall towers through building design, building materials and building systems. Prefabricated construction is delivering stunning new high-rise structures, forging a new modular mode of building. Vertical schools are reimagining traditional ideas of educational environments, now taking off in Australia. Innovations in vertical transportation will also revolutionise skyscraper design and architectural flexibility.
Most importantly, creating inhabitable, liveable and humanised high-rises that interact with the local environment is a dominant concern that will be addressed from different perspectives at the Summit. This leading industry event will set the scene for a new age of skyscraper design and construction practice around the country and abroad.
Opportunities to interview speakers will be available on the day. Any media wishing to attend on the day, please contact Expotrade Media Contact.
About Expotrade
Expotrade is a global conference and event organizer with its head office based in Melbourne, Australia. Expotrade has delivered some of the largest, most successful B2B industry conferences and events in the areas of infrastructure, major projects, sustainability, technology & architecture. For almost 10 years, our unique blend of knowledge, experience and flexibility has accomplished an array of consistently top quality events. Today, Expotrade events enjoy such a distinctive edge, they are amongst the best patronised in the calendar.
For more information, visit www.expotradeglobal.com
