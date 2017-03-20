Etheater To Distribute "chourmandli" & "amazing City" Movie Projects Of Kkoffee Motion Pictures

Etheater announced today that it has secured the worldwide distribution rights to two movie project "AMAZING CITY" & "CHORMANDLI", produced by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES. The studio will release the films on Dec 22, 2017 & Jan 26, 2017 respectively

-- ETHEATER LLC TO DISTRIBUTE "CHOURMANDLI"AND "AMAZING CITY" movie projects of KKOFFEE Motion PicturesEtheater LLC announced today that it has secured the worldwide distribution rights to two movie project "AMAZING CITY" & "CHORMANDLI", produced by KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES. The studio will release the films on Dec 22, 2017 and Jan 26, 2017 respectively.Deal of distribution of film "Chourmandli"is done at USD 100,00,000.00 whereas deal of distribution of film "Amazing City" is done at USD 22,000,000.00. The rights are purchased by Etheater LLC in advance of film making.Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Film will be released on 848 Screen throughout world.The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.Film will be released on 769 screens throughout world.ETHEATER, LLC provides worldwide film distribution to film makers through theatrical, home video, and digital distribution technology. This is an exciting time to be involved in the world of digital film distribution and ETHEATER brings new and groundbreaking film productions from around the globe to market through a patent pending 100% digital distribution system. The "Distribution Support" funding program has existed since 2017 and supports the theatrical release of films throughout the world. Subsidies are awarded for additional measures over and above the release campaign which had already been planned by the foreign distributors. The support up to a maximum of USD 55,000,000 is allocated in the form of a conditionally repayable loan. Funding of up to USD 100,000,000 can also be allocated as a grant.