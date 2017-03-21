PM Capital Announces John Rubino as Guest Speaker at Las Vegas Investor Expo

Renowned Author and Financial Expert to Discuss Key Economic Trends with CEO Scott

-- PM Capital, LLC, a premier precious metals company, announced that well-known author and financial expert John Rubino will be appearing with its CEO Scott Carter at a large finance summit in Las Vegas on March 29-31 to discuss economic and geopolitical trends that are making headlines around the world. Rubino is known for his best-selling books and numerous articles and interviews that have appeared in many financial publications and websites."We are pleased to be able to bring John's expertise to savvy investors attending the conference,"said Scott Carter, CEO of PM Capital. "John has a wealth of knowledge that has helped investors around the globe make solid financial decisions. We know that in these uncertain economic and political times it is imperative to provide relevant information to interested investors so they can preserve, protect and grow their wealth."Rubino has spent his life in the financial sector and is dedicated to providing critical information to investors so that they can make smart, informed decisions on how to manage their financial portfolios. His current focus is on the world's rising inflation and populist sentiment and he is passionate about warning people of growing global risks and a more than likely economic crisis ahead. "Inflation is back. We printed too much money that is now chasing too little production and generating inflation. History teaches that this ends in only one way--rising instability until some sort of crisis causes the game to end, which means that 2018 might be one for the record books," Rubino said. "Our country has never entered a period of inflationary instability with this much leverage, making it more terrifying for the average investor.""As CEO of PM Capital and an investor myself, I am committed to making sure that fellow investors clearly understand what is going on in our country and around the globe," said Carter. "That is why I am glad to be speaking with John Rubino--a man that spends every day of his life studying world economic and geopolitical trends and telling others about it so we can all make smarter investment decisions for our long-term financial security, even in these incredibly tumultuous times."About John RubinoJohn Rubino is co-author with James Turk, of The Money Bubble and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It, and author of several other books including Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom and Main Street, Not Wall Street. After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he worked on Wall Street as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. He has been a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine and manages dollarcollapse.com.About PM CapitalPM Capital, LLC, is a premier precious metals company based in the Salt Lake Valley that provides gold, silver and platinum investment products to investors who desire to diversify their financial portfolios. With its diverse marketing strategies and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, PM Capital sets itself apart from other precious metal companies.