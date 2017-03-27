Country(s)
International Jet-Setting Actress Lands in Hollywood
Film Producer, Actress, Model, and Fashion Designer Anna Hita now Making the Film Capital of the World Her Home!
At age nine, she reluctantly moved to the Middle East. She shifted homes back and forth many times and by the time she was a teenager she had travelled the world.
Although she established an outstanding reputation as a designer while still in her teens, her passion for film, television, and music remained very much alive. Anna enjoyed meeting with major artists, singers, producers and actors for her projects in Istanbul and especially Dubai.
After completing her college degree in art and architecture, she moved to Dubai where she regularly recorded music at the top recording studios and interacted with the top producers and stars of the Middle East. While studying architecture at the Canadian University of Dubai, she met many of the most popular singers and stars from America as well. She spent many nights enjoying private performances from the world's best-known talents at the high-end establishments there.
As a professional model since age 14, she was featured quite often in magazines and newspapers. Anna enjoyed seeing her photos next to those of stars whom she so admired. Her national commercials were very well-received. She produced her own fashion shows. As a professional designer, her clients included the Jet Porsche Company in the world's tallest building.
In 2014, Anna shifted her base to Canada, living in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. There she continued to study acting and attended film school. She became a finalist in the Miss Universe Canada Pageant and was voted as one of the top twelve most photogenic women in Canada. While there, Anna embraced another of her passions – charity work, raising a good sum of money for Operation Smile, amongst others.
Then came New York and now Hollywood, where she is writing, producing, and occasionally starring in her own film projects.
Anna Hita, an incredibly talented lady, coming soon to a theater near you.
Anna is available for interviews. She is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310.
