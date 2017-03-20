News By Tag
ChiroFusion Puts an End to Paperwork with Online Intake Forms
ChiroFusion automates the patient intake process, saving chiropractors and their patients countless hours each month.
With this new feature, patients are now able to able to complete and electronically sign their initial paperwork from any web-enabled device prior to their appointment. Once completed, the information is automatically and securely uploaded to the patient's record within ChiroFusion, eliminating the need for manual data entry by front office staff and doctors.
"Before digital intake forms, front office staff would have to take a patient's stack of completed forms, type or scan all of the information into our electronic medical records (EMR) system, and then file or shred the paper," said ChiroFusion CTO Marie Holevas. "Moving away from paper to the digital world has made chiropractic clients and their patients very happy. Our clients are reporting a patient satisfaction rate of 99 percent since transitioning to digital intake forms."
This technology frees patients from what is considered the most redundant and cumbersome part of their visit by automatically delivering the information before the visit and reducing time spent in the waiting room. Additionally, it allows doctors to review their patients' health history before their visit, giving them the opportunity to have meaningful conversations with their patients during their time in person.
Key Points About Online Patient Intake Forms:
• Replaces the average 5-7 pages of paper intake forms patients fill out at the doctor's office.
• Intake forms can be customized to replicate the office's current paperwork.
• Eliminates the need for office staff to manually key in data from intake forms.
• Patients spend less time in the waiting room and are much happier.
ChiroFusion is one of the few chiropractic EHR vendors to offer online intake forms. Using the built-in form builder, offices can quickly and easily replicate their current paper forms and have their patients sign them electronically.
Offices have the option to embed the forms directly onto their website, send the patient an appointment reminder with a link to the intake forms, or have the patient complete their paperwork in the waiting room using a tablet or iPad.
The feature addition is particularly important for sole practitioners and small clinics, as it's another way ChiroFusion allows them to cut down on their paperwork, creating more time to care for their patients and grow their practice.
Offices can learn more about ChiroFusion Patient Online Intake Forms by visiting: http://www.chirofusionsoftware.com/
About ChiroFusion
ChiroFusion is the premier provider of affordable, cloud-based practice management software for chiropractic professionals. The company prides itself on delivering superior quality chiropractic software and exceptional customer service, while remaining true and real to its valued clients. For more information about ChiroFusion, visit www.chirofusionsoftware.com or call 1-877-210-3230.
