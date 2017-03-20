News By Tag
TDE- Teach Discover Explore Launches Recruiting Platform
The founders and staff of TDE have many years of experience teaching and traveling throughout China and southeast Asia and are looking to share and provide their experience with others looking to do the same.
The cost for job placement is always free for candidates looking to teach, as fees are paid by schools looking for great teachers. With the growing demand for English training across China, TDE plans to become a leading recruiter of top candidates, helping teachers ease into the transition of moving abroad and providing services to help them further enjoy and enhance their experience.
Requirements for candidates are they must have a Bachelors degree, be native English speakers, and have 2 years teaching experience or a TEFL certificate. For those that have no teaching experience, TDE provides online TEFL certification through one of its partners.
For more information, please check out http://www.tderecruit.com.
TDE Recruit
***@tderecruit.com
