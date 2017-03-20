 
TDE- Teach Discover Explore Launches Recruiting Platform

 
NEW YORK - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- TDE- Teach Discover Explore has created a platform for those that would like to teach and travel in China.  TDE connects those that would like to teach in China with great jobs at well-respected schools.  TDE has partnered with schools and service providers to create a one stop shop for those that would like to teach and travel in China, providing information and resources to find jobs, travel the region, and even learn Mandarin.

The founders and staff of TDE have many years of experience teaching and traveling throughout China and southeast Asia and are looking to share and provide their experience with others looking to do the same.

The cost for job placement is always free for candidates looking to teach, as fees are paid by schools looking for great teachers.  With the growing demand for English training across China, TDE plans to become a leading recruiter of top candidates, helping teachers ease into the transition of moving abroad and providing services to help them further enjoy and enhance their experience.

Requirements for candidates are they must have a Bachelors degree, be native English speakers, and have 2 years teaching experience or a TEFL certificate. For those that have no teaching experience, TDE provides online TEFL certification through one of its partners.

For more information, please check out http://www.tderecruit.com.

Contact
TDE Recruit
***@tderecruit.com
End
Source:
Email:***@tderecruit.com Email Verified
Tags:Teach In China
Industry:Education
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
