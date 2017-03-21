News By Tag
Navy Crow Celebrates the Chief's Birthday with the Anchored Challenge Design!
Available with Air Warfare, Surface Warfare, Seabee Warfare, and Submarine Qualification emblems!
Never forget your entry into the Mess with the Navy Chief Anchored Design! Give these out to your guys when they do good, or keep it for yourself as an attractive memento to remind yourself of your dedication to the Navy!
Available with Surface, Subsurface, and Air Warfare insignias, it's sure to please any Chief, no matter what the community!
Be among the first ever to own this limited edition NavyCrow.com challenge design. Available as a coin or morale patch, Navy Crow is pleased to offer this design to our Khakis however they want to wear or carry it!
Visit NavyCrow.com and take a look around. If you have an idea for a design for a t-shirt, coin, or any other medium, fire it off to hq@navycrow.com and get involved. The crew at NavyCrow.com will do everything they can to honor our servicemembers and veterans, and we call upon you to help fulfill that aim with your ideas. We've been designing Navy challenge coins for a long time and for a lot of commands, and we want to bring your idea to life!
https://navycrow.com/?
