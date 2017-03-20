 
March 2017





Navy Crow's Cold War Veteran Design on Deck!

It's about time the warriors of the Cold War era get their due.
 
 
NC-VSWA327-US-Cold-War-Veteran-Military-Shirt
SAN DIEGO - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Navy Crow, the premier memorabilia and challenge coin provider for the United States Navy, is proud to announce the release of a brand new design made specifically to honor the sacrifices made by all veterans of the Cold War era.

From 1947 when the Truman Doctrine was established to provide aid to areas threatened by Soviet expansionism until 1991 during the fall of the USSR, millions of Americans served in the armed forces, ready to answer the call to defend our way of life from an incredibly overwhelming threat. During this period, the threat of nuclear armageddon and a conventional war that eclipsed all other wars was very real, and the men and women who served during this time did so knowing full well the risks of their service.

The sacrifices and bravery of everyone who served during this time cannot be understated, and it's in this spirit that Navy Crow is releasing the US Cold War Veteran design. Available on a t-shirt in both men's and women's sizes, Navy Crow's aim is to ensure all veterans can be proud of their service and show their dedication to this nation in public.

Check out the design here:

https://navycrow.com/?s=cold+war&post_type=product

Navy Crow is always on the lookout for the next great product idea or design! We do custom work, so send us an email at hq@navycrow.com and we'll work with you to see your idea on a t-shirt, challenge coin, mug, beer stein, or any other format you can think of!

