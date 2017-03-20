 
Mockingbird Crossing grows home plan portfolio with the new Hibiscus

Award-winning North Naples community offers livability, quality workmanship
 
 
ESTERO, Fla. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- With the family room at its heart, the new Hibiscus home plan at Mockingbird Crossing honors its namesake flower, which is regarded around the world as a symbol of unity and peace. DR Horton's Southwest Florida division now offers nine elegant home plans at the conveniently located North Naples community to suit a variety of lifestyles, all on estate-sized lots, starting in the high-$400s.

Located off Vanderbilt Beach Road, Mockingbird Crossing is unique among gated communities, especially in North Naples, for its estate-sized lots from 85 to 95 feet wide and low association fees.

From the covered entry, the Hibiscus' majestic foyer encourages the flow of traffic to the shared living spaces of the family room, open-concept kitchen and dining room, which all capitalize on views of Florida's verdant scenery. Sliding pocket doors blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor living and encourage mingling al fresco.

The emphasis on livable space for entertaining is balanced by the thoughtful placement of the four bedrooms and a den around the perimeter of the Hibiscus to enhance privacy for retreat or rest. Offering three baths, a three-car garage and 2,663 square feet of living space, the Hibiscus is equally suited for growing, active families, seasonal residents and those who like to host out-of-town guests.

The public is invited to tour the Langford model home, which has just been awarded a Parade of Homes Merit Award for construction and design by the Collier Building Industry Association.

This home is a very open-concept great room plan with high ceilings and features a luxurious master suite with oversized walk-in closets. The three-bedroom, three-bath home offers a cozy breakfast nook that overlooks the lanai and outdoor living space, plus a separate dining room and the welcome flexibility of a bonus room.

Mockingbird Crossing lies within easy access of I-75 and Southwest Florida's white sandy beaches. Residents enjoy preserve and wetland areas that honor the beauty of the community's natural surroundings. The renowned dining and shopping at the Mercato and Waterside Shops are only minutes away.

To schedule a tour, contact sales agent Ellie Stevenson at (239) 682-0476 (tel:(239)%20682-0476). For more information, visit www.drhorton.com/swfla.


Founded in 1978 in Fort Worth, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 78 markets in 26 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume for 15 consecutive years. For over 35 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features, and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 35 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/swfla. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder. Florida Registered Building Contractor License # CBC1259453
Source:D.R. Horton
