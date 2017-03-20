News By Tag
Window Coverings Sacramento Home Fashion Designs
Home Fashions in the Sacramento area design custom made window coverings and treatments for home or business.
When choosing the right window covering for you and your home, although most people will consider color and look first, functionality should be considered first. This will obviously limit your choices, but in a positive way. For example, if you want window treatments that offer privacy or complete darkness, you will need lined curtains. If you like light filtering in or if your treatment are purely decorative, then unlined is suitable. Lining is usually more expensive, but has added benefits. Lining can protect fabric from sun damage, extending the life of window coverings. A lining also adds heaviness, guards against drafts and helps fabric drape more luxuriously.
To maximize the life of your treatment, insulation, light blockage, and body, curtains with an interlining, can be obtained. An interlining is a layer of flannel-like fabric, sewn between the lining and the face fabric. This is usually an option for custom-made curtains and not generally available in less expensive ready-made draperies.
When considering texture, consider the desired ambiance of the room. For formal spaces, heavy silk or velvet are good choices, although both are dry clean only. For more practical options, a cotton sateen or silky rayon blend and may be the better selection. Many are machine washable. For a more casual feel, there are billowy linen and crinkly crushed velvet. For a crisp feel cotton and cotton blends pair well with most types of décor. The same is true with wool or wool blends.
Do you want the curtains to blend with the decor or to standout? To effectively blend, choose treatments that are a similar tone as the walls but a few shades darker. You could also choose a non-dominant subtle color in the room, such as a softer shade from the sofa or carpet. A vibrant color will work like an exclamation point (if a little pizzazz is the goal). In a space where the sun shines through unlined curtains, the color will infuse the room. Certain colors and shades will enhance or alter the desired effect. For example, blue can be eerie, while pinks can be cheery.
Not all window covering shops and business are created equal.
