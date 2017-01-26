Chormandli and Amazing City Movie details

Here the more information about KKOFFEE's Most aspiring films Chormandli and Amazing City and its process. The schedule, deals and other details about the movies.

-- About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES LimitedA Wish! A Hope! A Dream! This is where all good things start. Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited. KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments:KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.Unlike many production companies, our facilities and experience span both live action film-making and CGI/stop frame animation. With nine experienced commercials directors covering animation and live action, along with in-house post production facilities, we provide a full production resource for our clients - right from creative scripting through to broadcast.Although our primary focus is the production of commercials and corporate communications videos, we also have an ongoing passion for producing development projects for television and cinema.Plot of Movie: The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Mahurat of Shoot start: April 28, 2017 at Chandigarah (India)Technical Details of FilmRuntime 2 hr 48 min (168 min)Sound Mix Dolby Digital I DatasatColor ColorAspect Ratio 2.35 : 1Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series LensesNegative Format Codex ARRIRAWCinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)Panavision (anamorphic)(source format)Printed Film Format D-CinemaFilm Distribution:ETHEATER LLCFilm Finance: ADDA FINANCE LLCHighlight of Film- Deal of distribution.Deal of distributon of film is done at USD 100,00,000.00Release Date of Film: Jan 26, 2017Film will be produced in 5 Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Bagali and Russian.Costume designing: DS CollectionCostume Supply: VM CollectionTravel Partner: ADDA TOURS and VM AVIATIONPlot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.Technicals:Runtime 2 hr 52 min (168 min)Sound Mix Dolby Digital I DatasatColor ColorAspect Ratio 2.35 : 1Camera Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series LensesNegative Format Codex ARRIRAWCinematographic Process Digital Intermediate (master format)Panavision (anamorphic)(source format)Printed Film Format D-CinemaBudget, USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)Financed by: ADD FINANCEInsurance: New India InsuranceFilm Distribution:ETHEATER LLCDistribution Deal: USD 22,000,000.00Film will be produced in 3 Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil.Costume designing: DS CollectionCostume Supply: VM CollectionTravel Partner: ADDA TOURS and VM AVIATIONRelease Date: Dec 22, 2017ZARRA AKHTARPR MANAGERKKOFFEE