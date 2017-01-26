 
News By Tag
* KKOFFEE
* CHORMANDLI
* AMAZING CITY
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120


Chormandli and Amazing City Movie details

Here the more information about KKOFFEE's Most aspiring films Chormandli and Amazing City and its process. The schedule, deals and other details about the movies.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
KKOFFEE
CHORMANDLI
AMAZING CITY

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Mumbai - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Projects

MUMBAI, India - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- About KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES Limited

A Wish! A Hope! A Dream!  This is where all good things start.  Hence, the start of KKOFFE Motion Pictures Limited.  KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a small group of young and enthusiastic professionals with a strong desire to stand apart and to earn recognition for positive and creative work.

KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited is a London production company focused on innovative concepts with a fresh approach. The combined experience of the in-house team covers award-winning feature films, commercials, music videos, short films, live events, and new media content. The company consists of three departments: KKOFFEE Motion Pictures Limited, for live-action production, KKOFFEE, for post-production (editorial, visual effects), and RUNSILENT, for original music and sound design.

Our directors and producers are all highly experienced professionals, with previous appointments such as the BBC, Aardman Animations, Granada TV, SKY TV and MTV. Our crews comprise of highly skilled individuals from the TV & film industries, ranging from award winning film cinematographers and directors to BBC trained sound recordists.

Unlike many production companies, our facilities and experience span both live action film-making and CGI/stop frame animation. With nine experienced commercials directors covering animation and live action, along with in-house post production facilities, we provide a full production resource for our clients - right from creative scripting through to broadcast.

Although our primary focus is the production of commercials and corporate communications videos, we also have an ongoing passion for producing development projects for television and cinema.

About Film "Chormandli"

Plot of Movie:  The story is of group of 5 people (3 Male and 2 Female) who are very unsuccessful at academics and didn't got any job anywhere. No bank or their parents support them to start business although they have great idea for the Business. They started their group for the Cyber Theft and thus they succeeded. In between the love story starts and the somehow they got some offer from Big International Terrorist group for the breach of Country Defence Security and they offered with good money. They refused and thus cyberwise they destroyed the intention of damage of the terrorist group to the country.

Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs.. above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.

Mahurat of Shoot start: April 28, 2017 at  Chandigarah (India)

Technical Details of Film

Runtime  2 hr 48 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Film Distribution: ETHEATER LLC

Film Finance: ADDA FINANCE LLC

Highlight of Film- Deal of distribution.

Deal of distributon of film is done at USD 100,00,000.00

Release Date of Film: Jan 26, 2017

Film will be produced in 5 Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Bagali and Russian.

Costume designing: DS Collection

Costume Supply: VM Collection

Travel Partner: ADDA TOURS and VM AVIATION

About Amazing City

Plot of Movie: Film is all about the concept of the Dwarika City of Lord Krishna, but this is an hypothetical concept/story of the city which has no relevance with any religion or king or Lord Krishna, which suppose to exist inside water along with the land too. The city ruled with the Lord Krishna and love, affection charm happiness exist in the city. Someday, other kingdom, wants to won the city, the story is about the king and his family how they save this city from the great war and fall with love and affection again.Film is full of emotions, love hatred etcs., above all this is Patriotic movie of the young blood of country.

Technicals:

Runtime  2 hr 52 min (168 min)
Sound Mix  Dolby Digital I Datasat
Color  Color
Aspect Ratio  2.35 : 1
Camera  Arri Alexa XT Plus, Panavision C-Series Lenses
Negative Format  Codex ARRIRAW
Cinematographic Process  Digital Intermediate (master format)
Panavision (anamorphic) (source format)
Printed Film Format  D-Cinema

Budget, USD: 19,000,000.00 or Rs. 126 Crore (estimated)

Financed by: ADD FINANCE

Insurance: New India Insurance

Film Distribution: ETHEATER LLC

Distribution Deal: USD 22,000,000.00

Film will be produced in 3 Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil.

Costume designing: DS Collection

Costume Supply: VM Collection

Travel Partner: ADDA TOURS and VM AVIATION

Release Date: Dec 22, 2017

ZARRA AKHTAR

PR MANAGER

KKOFFEE

Contact
Zarra
KKOFFEE
***@kkoffees.com
End
Source:KKOFFEE
Email:***@kkoffees.com Email Verified
Tags:KKOFFEE, CHORMANDLI, AMAZING CITY
Industry:Movies
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KKOFFEE MOTION PICTURES PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share