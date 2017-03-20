The Shower Scene: Saving Water While Looking Good

By designing fun, attractive shower hats made from organic cotton and a waterproof coating using recycled material, The Shower Scene is committed to making showers and baths refreshing – and fashionable – for both people and the planet.

-- How do we as consumers make a conscious effort to protect our earth and conserve precious water? The Shower Scene has an answer for you with a simple change to your daily routine: wash your hair less frequently.By providing stylish, environmentally friendly shower hats, The Shower Scene offers people an opportunity to skip washing their hair everyday, helping to reduce water usage and the amount of chemicals in bath and hair products out of the waste stream. Showers account for the third largest water usage in homes, just after toilet flushing and laundry, says the Alliance for Water Efficiency, a Chicago-based nonprofit organization. Add in the estimated 126 unique chemical ingredients to which the average adult is exposed through personal care products, according to the Washington, DC-based Environmental Working Group, and what ensues is chemical-filled waterways.The harsh truth of human impact on the environment is the reason that The Shower Scene's founders are committed to sustainability in the manufacturing of their products. The company uses organic cotton and hemp for most of its hats, and sources polyester made from recycled plastic bottles from an American supplier. The Shower Scene refuses to use PVC, the environmentally damaging material used in most water resistant products. Instead it uses a process that incorporates longer lasting polyurethane (PUL) to coat its shower caps, making them water resistant. Recycled paper products are used in packaging and dye-free tissue paper for wrapping. The Shower Scene plans to donate a portion of its profits to water sustainability projects around the world.Currently, The Shower Scene offer 13 styles of shower hats, ranging from classic shower caps to nautical berets to newsboy style caps, all made from unique fabric designs. The company plans to add 10 more shower hat designs by end of summer with the eventual goal of incorporating into its catalog other environmentally friendly shower and bath products.The company's founders Cinda Kochen, Ph.D., Tami Kochen and Shane Mundt are committed to sustainability in their daily lifestyles and in their future plans for the company. "From my grandparents, who lived through the Great Depression, I learned the importance of 'reduce, reuse and recycle' many years before it became the mantra of the 21century. Rather than cheap, disposable shower caps, we wanted to offer something that not only lasts longer and is environmentally friendly but something that is so stylish, people will want to wear it," says Co-founder Cinda Kochen.The Shower Scene's full line of shower caps is available online at theshowerscene.com and on Etsy.com, the leading online retailer for vintage and one-of-a-kind manufactured products. For wholesale inquiries contact,inquiries@theshowerscene.com, tel 720.454.7678.Founded in 2012, The Shower Scene, a majority woman-owned company, is committed to designing fun, attractive shower hats made from organic cotton and an environmentally acceptable, waterproof coating. By allowing people to skip washing their hair everyday, water usage is reduced and shampoo, along with other hair products, is kept out of the waste stream. Visit TheShowerScene.com.