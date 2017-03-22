News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mirimichi Green Recognizes Eco-Leader Broken Sound Club
According to Mirimichi Green Chief Executive Officer Russ Britton, BSC -- a 5-Star Platinum Club of America (http://clubleadersforum.com/
"best practice" example of all that is dynamic and beneficial about leading golf course sustainability using Mirimichi's products. The Club uses Mirimichi soil, organic weed control and granular fertilizers that utilize bio-activated carbon, inoculated with high-nutrient organics that are designed for professionals who are committed to sustainable practices.
"Broken Sound Club is taking the golf industry in the right direction and exemplifying how natural and sustainable products can work better than the harsh alternatives,"
While there are carbon products on the market, BSC Director of Golf Maintenance Shannon Easter says the Mirimichi products feature a higher-quality, much cleaner and porous carbon that holds water, air and nutrients that are effectively absorbed by our plants. "We have not only found Mirimichi's products to be of superior quality and benefit, but also they are affordably priced to support large golf course budgets, which in Broken Sound Club's case annually supports more than 250 acres of club greens and landscaping."
The Mirimichi award follows recognition of BSC's two Golf Environmental Organization (GEO) Certified Audubon Sanctuary Certified golf courses as the best Overall and National Private golf courses in the U.S. by the 2017 Environmental Leaders in Golf Awards (http://www.gcsaa.org/
"We at Broken Sound Club are proud to receive this recognition on two levels," noted John Crean. " First, our program partnership with Mirimichi Green underscores our high-standard sustainability mission set by our board leadership, membership and golf maintenance team by delivering results beyond expectations. Second, that in Broken Sound Club's honor, Mirimichi Green has chosen to generously support our City of Boca Raton with superior product that can be used in our parks, along roadways and for City building landscaping.
"Broken Sound Club, which has been home to the PGA Champions Tour's season opener, the Allianz Championship since 2007, has taken an impressive, lead-by-example role in the golf industry by striving to make every step of its agronomic program sustainable,"
eco-commitment and authority has chosen to continue its mission using Mirimichi environmentally friendly products that are designed to improve resource conservation while delivering outstanding performance and lasting benefits."
According to Britton, Mirimichi Green first noticed Broken Sound Club's sustainable efforts in March of 2014 and was "impressed by the Club's mindfulness of its community and surrounding environment"
After meeting to discuss the benefits of Mirimichi Green's sustainable products and how they could benefit its program for BSC's two golf courses, it was clear that the two companies were a perfect fit. The products and the soil were first tested by BSC at The Old Course and a superior golf maintenance program was formed.
Broken Sound Club didn't stop with just improving their own program, they encourage and
educate others to do the same.
"To advocate for the importance of environmentally friendly golf course sustainability within our industry and throughout South Florida, we continually demonstrate our commitment to the environment, and our dedication to precise and effective natural resource and integrated pest management,"
BSC is located at 2401 Willow Springs Drive, Boca Raton, FL. For Club membership, contact Membership Director Maureen Schreiber at (561) 241-6800 or visit www.brokensoundclub.org.
About Broken Sound Club: Whatever one's passion or interest…their active enviable home life, business life, sporting life, and social life complement each other perfectly at BSC. Known as the "friendly" club for its signature blend of warmth, elegance and genuine hospitality, this award-winning private gated golf and country club community offers a choice of 27 lushly landscaped intimate residential villages, each with its own character. All are just minutes away from its main clubhouse with indoor/outdoor dining, two signature golf courses, a two-acre $6 million poolscape with bistro, a $7 million 35,000-square-
About Mirimichi Green Express, LLC: Mirimichi Green Express, LLC offers products and services for large corporations, private enterprises or individuals striving to be cost-effective while being environmentally responsible. Our history is growing turf in poor soils. Our goal is to rebuild the soil and then curb the effort it takes to maintain professional landscapes. Using a life-cycle-cost approach, we have developed a series of industry-specific offerings that provide solutions, which are affordable, practical, and adhere to the quality associated with our brand.
Products and services are designed to uphold the following standards:
· Be effective and sustainable
· Help further the green transition
· Offer a bridge to more responsible methods
· Educate consumers
· Help consumers set reasonable goals for their own sustainable practices
· Make good quality sustainable products easily accessible to the average consumer
· Offer a vehicle to give back to communities We have tailored programs for landscapers, developers, educational institutions, golf courses, government agencies, parks and recreation departments, equine farms, corporate sustainability initiatives, and others.
Programs provide innovative products, brand association, application guideline, customer/employee involvement, project recommendations, continuing education, customized products, professional support and experience, carbon credit calculations, channel of new products, marketing strategies and opportunities. Its qualified professionals help determine how we can assist with specific goals.
Mirimichi Green Express is headquartered at 418 Hermitage Rd., Castle Hayne, NC 28429. For more information call 910-602-1681 or email: info@mgpros.com.
Contact
Kaye Communications, Inc.
***@kcompr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse