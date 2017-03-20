 
News By Tag
* Outstand
* Outstand App
* Outstand Software
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120


Email is still Number 1, texting Number 2

How do you compete for attention in your customer's inbox in today's clutter?
 
 
This is how you followup_Graphic
This is how you followup_Graphic
ATLANTA - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- For quick and easy communications in business, email still ranks as the favorite and most utilized tool while texting is becoming more and more important.

Like any tool, there is a proper etiquette to choosing frequency, style, tone etc... of your email communications. As inboxes are becoming more and more cluttered with mass amounts of emails, there are a few things to consider if you want your important messages to stand out.

An app called Outstand will help your messages gain an unfair advantage for attention by making your emails stand out, get noticed and be remembered. Outstand is designed to support the follow-up and relationship-building stages of the sales process, which is where most of the value is created and where all of the magic in sales happens.

Unlike traditional CRM type of platforms, Outstand was designed to be easy to master, fund and fast to use. Most others are designed more for mass marketing functions or sales management and not designed with the best interests of client facing relationship building professionals.

We would like to get your opinion on this software platform, and invite you to take a look and see for yourself. You can test drive Outstand for 30 days at no cost.

http://www.30DayPromo.com, enter the promo code: FREE30 and give us some feedback. (Note: To access the optional printed postcard and printed greeting card services during the trial, you will need a credit card for the optional printing and postage.)

Contact
Outstand is a SaaS web-based service.
***@marcpalud.com
End
Source:Outstand
Email:***@marcpalud.com Email Verified
Tags:Outstand, Outstand App, Outstand Software
Industry:Business
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Deals
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Repstar Agencies Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share