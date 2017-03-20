 
March 2017





Mold as an Allergen, Irritant, Asthma Trigger and Potential Fungal Pathogen Discussed in Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video.  Their newest production discusses various health concerns associated with building occupant exposures to elevated levels of indoor mold.

"While mold is a natural part of the environment and people are exposed to it on a daily basis, exposure to high levels of mold in the air people breathe can lead to health issues for some," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network.  "We hope this new video helps to shed some light on ways mold exposure can potentially impact people so they understand the importance of not allowing mold to grow indoors."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental, VOETS and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name just a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/MUdN_HlUvrI



To examine more than 490 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,048,000 times or to join more than 2,580 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

