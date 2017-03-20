Country(s)
Georgia Equipment Rental Store Wins ARA President's Image Award
"We decided to renovate our Hiram store, because it sits on the Paulding County line on one of the busiest highways in the area," says Jason Pierce, Hiram Branch Manager for Nickell Rental. "As cars drive by, it's the first building you see coming into Paulding County and the last building you see as you drive out. There are, on average, 37,000 cars per day that drive by this building, and it was the worst looking building on the road!"
Renovations on the site started in January 2016 and included updating the façade by adding stone and stucco, wrapping an iron fence around the property and giving the landscaping a makeover with boulders and mulched displays. The display area was significantly expanded and windows and new glass doors were added to bring in more light to the showroom floor. The store also added the "Nickell Café", a refreshment area for customers that consists of a popcorn machine with coffee, tea, and cocoa.
Pierce says, "By having a business that communicates quality, professionalism, and customer care, we are in a better position to leave a lasting impression in all of our customer's minds." Pierce accepted the award on stage at The Rental Show earlier this month, where Nickell was recognized as the Region Three recipient.
For more information about the Nickell Rental, please visit www.nickellrental.com.
