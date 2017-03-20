 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120

Georgia Equipment Rental Store Wins ARA President's Image Award

 
Jason Pierce accepts award from ARA Region Three Director, Peggy DeFrancisco
Jason Pierce accepts award from ARA Region Three Director, Peggy DeFrancisco
HIRAM, Ga. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The Hiram, Georgia branch of Nickell Rental, a family-owned southeastern equipment rental business, accepted the honor of winning the prestigious President's Image Award from the American Rental Association (ARA) earlier this month at The Rental Show in Orlando, Florida. The Hiram location is the third branch of Nickell Rental to open since the business was launched in 1998 – other locations are in Newnan, Griffin, and newly opened LaGrange, Georgia. The purpose of the President's Image Award is to recognize a rental company's commitment to improving the rental industry, as well as its own business, through a remodel, rebuild or renovation project.

"We decided to renovate our Hiram store, because it sits on the Paulding County line on one of the busiest highways in the area," says Jason Pierce, Hiram Branch Manager for Nickell Rental. "As cars drive by, it's the first building you see coming into Paulding County and the last building you see as you drive out. There are, on average, 37,000 cars per day that drive by this building, and it was the worst looking building on the road!"

Renovations on the site started in January 2016 and included updating the façade by adding stone and stucco, wrapping an iron fence around the property and giving the landscaping a makeover with boulders and mulched displays. The display area was significantly expanded and windows and new glass doors were added to bring in more light to the showroom floor. The store also added the "Nickell Café", a refreshment area for customers that consists of a popcorn machine with coffee, tea, and cocoa.

Pierce says, "By having a business that communicates quality, professionalism, and customer care, we are in a better position to leave a lasting impression in all of our customer's minds." Pierce accepted the award on stage at The Rental Show earlier this month, where Nickell was recognized as the Region Three recipient.

For more information about the Nickell Rental, please visit www.nickellrental.com.

End
Source:
Email:***@nickellrental.com Email Verified
Tags:Press Release, Rental, Construction, Renovation, Remodel, Award, Equipment, Hiram
Industry:Business, Construction, Industrial, Property
Location:Hiram - Georgia - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Nickell Rental News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share