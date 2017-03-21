News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tennessee Lands Released for Sale and Lease
Cumberland Plateau multi-use properties for Strategic Relocation retreats,, camps, corporate getaways, equestrian centers, festivals and off-road competitions. These are the places for your passions.
Incredible, forested sites with huge fields from 40 acres to a sprawling 2,000 acre property. Most of these featured lands are located at the vertex of Nashville, Knoxville & Chattanooga, Tennessee, USA.
These Central Tennessee multi-use lands are ideal for farming, hunting, festivals, camps, corporate/ religious retreats, rehabilitation facility, downhill & woodland mountain bike events, obstacle course, extreme outdoor sports, training facilities, off road ATV races, 4 wheel expos, motorcycle trials, reenactments, paint ball wars & encampments, equestrian events, and outdoor trade shows and conventions wishing for that magical, expansive destination with access from major roads. Rustic privacy and security is in abundance.
Some of these selected lands are perfect Prepper Getaways for Strategic Relocation. These special locations are in the sweet zone designated by Joel M. Skousen, author of Strategic Relocation, North American Guide to Safe Places, as the best and safest long term haven in the east, known as the Cumberland Plateau Tennessee.
The relatively low cost of a Strategic Relocation to the Cumberland Plateau can offer peace of mind and safety no matter what happens to the rest of the nation. Whether relocating your primary residence or having the ideal retreat away from population centers, this naturally beautiful area provides some of the best, safest retreats in the U.S..
The attractive prices make these large properties real values in a lower cost of living area.
Spring and summer are the best times to take in the amazing vistas and green expanse. These lands need to be seen to be fully realized, so aerial videos are shown on the website:
See http://www.cumberlandplateauland.com Click on videos. For more information call George Dixson: (828) 361-2080 EST
Contact
George Dixson
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse