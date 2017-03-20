 
News By Tag
* Solo Art Series
* Art Competition
* Art Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Jupiter
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
26252423222120


Call for Entries - Solo Art Series 6 - "An Opportunity to Shine"

Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery announces their sixth "Solo Art Series" Online Art Competition.
 
 
Solo Art Series - Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Solo Art Series - Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Solo Art Series
Art Competition
Art Exhibition

Industry:
Arts

Location:
Jupiter - Florida - US

JUPITER, Fla. - March 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery announces their sixth "Solo Art Series" Online Art Competition. The gallery will judge the Top 12 artists who have a complete "Body of Work" to show. From that group of 12 artists the gallery will award of 4 monthly Solo Art Exhibitions and the next 8 artists will be awarded and featured in the gallery's Artist Showcase Section (http://www.lightspacetime.com/artist-showcase).

The gallery invites online submission of all 2D and 3D art (including photography) from artists around the world for possible selection for one the Gallery's monthly solo art exhibitions. This competition will result in a series of 4 one month solo art exhibitions beginning on May 15, 2017 and continuing through September 14, 2017. The gallery encourages artists regardless of where they reside to submit their best representational and non-representational art to this competition. There is No Theme for this "Solo Art Series" Art Competition.

The top 4 entries will be featured online at the Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery during the month of May, June, July and August 2017 and the next 8 juried entries will be featured in the gallery's Artist Showcase Section. The deadline to apply to this "Solo Art Series" is May 5, 2017.

The LST Gallery website averages 70,000+ visitors a month with more than 225,000+ page views. Out of those visitors, 80% are new visitors to the website. Being juried into the Solo Art Exhibition Series should result in an increase in visitor traffic to the artist's website. The gallery will also promote and show the 4 winning artist artworks on the Light Space & Time Artsy.net page (http://www.artsy.net/light-space-and-time). Artsy.net averages 2 million visitors a month and 46% of Artsy users who have purchased art via Artsy started out as art enthusiasts rather than preexisting collectors.

In addition to the above, winning artists being accepted into the "Solo" Art Series will receive extensive worldwide publicity in the form of email marketing, 1,000+ press release announcements and wide-spread social media marketing and promotion in order to make the art world aware of the artist's solo art exhibition. There will also be a video of the winning artist's artworks on the Light Space & Time YouTube Channel.

There will also be links back to the artist's website as part of this achievement package. Winning solo artists shall also receive a digital Award Certificate, Event Postcard and Press Release for their art portfolio. For further information: http://www.lightspacetime.com/solo-series/current-solo-co....

About Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly art competitions and monthly art exhibitions for new and emerging artists on a worldwide basis. It is Light Space & Time's intention to showcase this incredible talent in a series of monthly themed art competitions and art exhibitions by marketing and displaying the exceptional abilities of these worldwide artists. The art gallery website can be viewed here: http://www.lightspacetime.art.

Contact
John R. Math
888-490-3530
***@lightspacetime.com
End
Source:Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Email:***@lightspacetime.com
Tags:Solo Art Series, Art Competition, Art Exhibition
Industry:Arts
Location:Jupiter - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star One Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share