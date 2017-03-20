News By Tag
Call for Entries - Solo Art Series 6 - "An Opportunity to Shine"
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery announces their sixth "Solo Art Series" Online Art Competition.
The gallery invites online submission of all 2D and 3D art (including photography)
The top 4 entries will be featured online at the Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery during the month of May, June, July and August 2017 and the next 8 juried entries will be featured in the gallery's Artist Showcase Section. The deadline to apply to this "Solo Art Series" is May 5, 2017.
The LST Gallery website averages 70,000+ visitors a month with more than 225,000+ page views. Out of those visitors, 80% are new visitors to the website. Being juried into the Solo Art Exhibition Series should result in an increase in visitor traffic to the artist's website. The gallery will also promote and show the 4 winning artist artworks on the Light Space & Time Artsy.net page (http://www.artsy.net/
In addition to the above, winning artists being accepted into the "Solo" Art Series will receive extensive worldwide publicity in the form of email marketing, 1,000+ press release announcements and wide-spread social media marketing and promotion in order to make the art world aware of the artist's solo art exhibition. There will also be a video of the winning artist's artworks on the Light Space & Time YouTube Channel.
There will also be links back to the artist's website as part of this achievement package. Winning solo artists shall also receive a digital Award Certificate, Event Postcard and Press Release for their art portfolio. For further information:
About Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery
Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery conducts monthly art competitions and monthly art exhibitions for new and emerging artists on a worldwide basis. It is Light Space & Time's intention to showcase this incredible talent in a series of monthly themed art competitions and art exhibitions by marketing and displaying the exceptional abilities of these worldwide artists. The art gallery website can be viewed here: http://www.lightspacetime.art.
Contact
John R. Math
888-490-3530
***@lightspacetime.com
